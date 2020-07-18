On July 6, ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement — issued a ruling to terminate F1 visa status for international students if their universities conduct all courses online. This came as a rude shock in the midst of the pandemic when many universities are opting for an all online curriculum to prioritize student and employee safety. Within days of the ruling, Harvard and MIT sued ICE. More than 170 universities joined them, as well as the attorney generals of 18 states. On July 14, faced with this backlash, ICE rescinded its order. The saga points to the folly of the attack on international student status, which is a part of the Trump administration’s systemic attack on H1-B temporary worker visas and permanent immigrant visas (green cards).
This situation resonates powerfully with me as I was an international student from 1995 to 2004, completing a doctoral degree in English at City University of New York. I am now a resident of Eau Claire and a professor of English at UW-Stout. I remember vividly the uncertainty of life as an international student even before the disruptions caused by a pandemic.
In the original July 6 ruling, while technically students could return to their home countries and maintain F1 status, it would have been very difficult for them to return because of the acute slowdown in consular processing of visas along with the additional expenses of visa fees. Even more concerning was the fact that if universities reverted to a fully online schedule, international students studying online would be considered out of status and subject to removal proceedings.
International students in many universities across the country found themselves in a precarious situation this spring when schools moved all instruction online. Many were unable to return to their countries because of limited air travel options. Many who worked on campus had their jobs disappear, and many had to petition to be allowed to remain in campus dorms. At my place of work, UW-Stout, I am proud to work at an institution which showed great care in handling international students’ housing needs this spring.
What most Americans do not realize is the financial burden international students shoulder, paying out-of-state tuition through the years of their undergraduate and graduate studies. Ineligible for most federal assistance, international students must rely on private funds to finance their education.
The reality is that international students enrich the tuition revenues of most universities in the U.S. They also bring a vibrancy and cultural diversity that is otherwise difficult to find in regions such as the Chippewa Valley. For example, UW-Eau Claire hosts an International Poetry Night every spring, where community and university members read poems from native languages. In these events sometimes more than 40 languages are represented, often due to the linguistic diversity brought by international students. UW-Stout celebrates International Students Week the first week of every November, which showcases food traditions, clothing and cultural programming of various nations that international students come from.
UW-Stout finished with a cohort of about 140 international students this spring and had anticipated approximately 180 this fall. Because of the pandemic, international student enrollment at UW-Stout may be considerably lower, according to Scott Pierson, Office of International Education director at UW-Stout.
The physical presence of students on campus requirement has always been a concern of ICE and its previous avatar, Immigration and Naturalization Service. There is always an unfounded suspicion that international students off campus may be conducting suspicious activities. In fact, many international students on F1 status, especially those conducting graduate research, are often not at their home campuses. They may be conducting research or field work in other parts of the world. Through their myriad activities international students contribute $41 billion to the U.S. economy, according to NAFSA, the Association for International Educators.
Recently, international students became the latest victims of an administration that continues to show disdain and indifference towards higher education. Advocacy efforts against this ruling produced a swift reversal, but this administration continues to attack vulnerable temporary residents in the U.S. At a time of widespread uncertainty, subjecting this talented group to the imminent possibility of deportation was a cruel exercise. Let the callous treatment of international students not be forgotten in November.
Basu, of Eau Claire, grew up in Kolkata, India, and is a professor of English at UW-Stout.