I named two of my hostas “H. Orphan Train Ruffian” and “H. Orphan Train Rider.”
The Orphan Train ran from 1854 to about 1930. Orphans were shipped to western states to alleviate problems in large eastern cities and used as “little laborers” to help with the building of the western states.
What absolute hell upwards of 250,000 orphan train children must have gone through; it is painful to consider.
Another painful and true story I perhaps shouldn’t tell is that of an old friend, Duke. I’m sorry Duke, but your tale needs to be told.
Duke, (I changed the name) was a cautious and shy person, but he guardedly opened the door ... only partway. The woman at the door told him she was his sister. After nearly 60 years, she wanted to come in and talk. She indicated how she somehow found him after all that time. The door purposely remained only open part way, blocking her entry.
Duke had been placed in the Wisconsin Child Center as a child. After graduating from Sparta High School, he went into the Army. Afterward he worked the same job until retiring.
Duke distrusted others during a lifetime of shunning close relationships to protect himself from more rejection, more pain. That’s why Duke wouldn’t let his sister in.
She spoke with him for some time through the narrowly open door, pleading that perhaps they could meet for coffee and talk. They exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet later.
As she was about to leave, he blurted the question that haunted him his entire life. “Was I bad?”
Entangled in that question was all the pain and accompanying guilt of not understanding why he was taken away from his family … why was he treated differently? Why?
Guilt is a terrible thing; Duke’s childhood confusion and pain became lifelong guilt. Guilt is common in those removed from parents, homeless children, children of divorce and separation, children whose parents cannot find work to provide basic needs. Then, because of their problems, along with their guilt, there is at times bullying and peer pressure.
I don’t relish the telling of my one-time friend Duke’s story; even the telling is very painful. His guilt and pain I understand, I too was at the Wisconsin Child Center for nearly six years; because of my guilt, I’ve shared that fact with only close friends.
Duke dealt with his guilt by becoming reclusive. I feel I fared better handling my guilt when I entered a great foster home where I learned that trust and interacting with people is integral to life.
Soon, another school year will start. The Eau Claire Area School District has a program that helps smooth the pathway of homeless and disadvantaged children to cope with some of the unwarranted guilt so they can take advantage of the great education the Eau Claire public schools provide.
I offer this true story so that everyone can gain perspective and try to understand what some of the children will go through and perhaps convince you to help alleviate some of the problems facing upwards of 400 students in the Eau Claire Area School District.
To help, you can write a check to the Eau Claire Area School District, with a memo stating the money be used for “homeless children.” One hundred percent will go to help those children.
Send to: Dani Claesges, Homeless program, Eau Claire Area School District, 500 Main St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
As for our guilt, it won’t be erased until the problem no longer exists. In the meantime, thank you for your kind donation and thereby taking ownership of some of the guilt.
Kwick, of Eau Claire, is a retired teacher and coach.