Cities in Wisconsin need help. There’s nothing helpful about hijacking local authority, usurping communities or imposing punitive programs on children.
Legislators, led by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have proposed a cynical and undemocratic scheme that would tie desperately needed municipal funds to a wish list of regressive and intrusive policies. (Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers has said he would veto this proposal as currently written.)
Village, town, city and county leaders across Wisconsin have increasingly raised a chorus of alarm bells: Our municipalities need more money. No one is disputing that. But the legislative leaders proposing this so-called shared revenue solution are trying to attach ridiculous and racist policies to the funds, lumping them together into a single bill so neither could pass without the other.
Perhaps the most egregious among these is a requirement that Milwaukee Public Schools reintroduce armed police officers into its classrooms. Since the locally-elected school board in Milwaukee terminated the district’s contract with the Milwaukee Police Department three years ago — at the direction of its local constituency and particularly its youth — conservative legislators have been determined to reverse that decision by any means necessary.
This cynical scheme tries to employ government overreach and sneak a racist policy into reality. It’s an insult to individuals’ freedom to participate in education at the local level.
At a time when municipalities and schools across the state are struggling to keep the lights on and resorting to referenda just to pay for public services, some legislators see an opportunity to capitalize on that desperation and impose their political whims on an autonomous and locally-controlled public school district. Singling out Milwaukee — their proposal does not impose the same requirement on any other district — is telling.
Milwaukee is Wisconsin’s largest city and its most diverse metropolitan area. A significant majority of students in Milwaukee Public Schools are Black, and we have no reason to believe that armed school resource officers improve the safety of students, educators or staff in public schools. Milwaukee is far from the only district in Wisconsin without a contracted police presence in its schools.
Imagine what our state would look like if it weren’t for Milwaukee’s public schools, which educate over 75,000 students at any given time — almost 10% of Wisconsin’s total public school population. Our state would be deprived of an educated citizenry, of artists and performers, innovators and entrepreneurs, athletes and activists and public servants who live throughout Wisconsin. Public schools are the heart of our communities, and in our state’s largest city, they are the epicenter of social progress.
The governor has promised to veto this particular bill, but awareness is a shared responsibility.
We cannot let legislators get away with these deceitful scams and efforts to criminalize Black and brown youth in the city that serves as Wisconsin’s educational, economic and cultural hub.
It’s no surprise that this bill comes in the midst of the state budget process, wherein lawmakers draft the largest and most powerful piece of legislation in our state. While the state can and should demonstrably improve conditions for students in Milwaukee and statewide — by increasing spendable dollars for school districts and raising the special education reimbursement rate — ploys like this do harm instead and take us away from solutions.
We must pay attention to this damaging distraction, call it out for what it is, then continue fighting for the budget Wisconsin students really deserve.
Everyone should be aware of this overreach attempt, and those who believe in local control over local public schools should be outraged by the mere idea.
Phelps, who resides in Eau Claire, is director of Digital Organizing & Communications for the Wisconsin Public Education Network.