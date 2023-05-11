Headshot

Christian Phelps

Cities in Wisconsin need help. There’s nothing helpful about hijacking local authority, usurping communities or imposing punitive programs on children.

Legislators, led by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have proposed a cynical and undemocratic scheme that would tie desperately needed municipal funds to a wish list of regressive and intrusive policies. (Thankfully, Gov. Tony Evers has said he would veto this proposal as currently written.)