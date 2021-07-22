In late June, my wife and I returned to our families’ homes in the Pacific Northwest, eager to see loved ones and the landscape of our youth after a long absence. But just after we arrived, the familiar temperate and rainy June weather that we grew up with was replaced by a “heat dome” scorching Oregon and Washington and extending northward into British Columbia. Locals were unprepared for three days of record-setting high temperatures — many exceeding 110 degrees!
Seattle is the least air-conditioned major metro area in the country, so those who could afford it escaped by fleeing to air-conditioned hotels to sleep — occupying virtually every room in the region. The cities’ more vulnerable residents suffered from limited capacity or accessibility of cooling shelters and hundreds died of heat-related deaths across the region. The heat wave damaged critical transportation infrastructure, including urban transit systems and highways, with roads buckling in the extreme heat. Additional losses included the deaths of billions of near-shore marine organisms, and of crops ranging from fruits and berries to trees and winter wheat.
On a personal level, it was upsetting to see the summers of my childhood so altered. But as a climate scientist, I was struck by the similarity of this event to what has been predicted in the countless scientific reports I’d read over the past decades — although happening much sooner than I expected. As reports of extreme weather events multiply and worsen in the news virtually every week, I continue to find myself shocked and dismayed — but never surprised.
Some have asked, “Was climate change the cause of this extreme weather event?” As previously reported in the Leader-Telegram, researchers have since demonstrated that local temperatures this high would have been virtually impossible without human carbon emissions. The best science informs us that climate change makes such extreme weather events much more likely, frequent, and considerably more dangerous.
Meanwhile, their associated costs continue to rise — both human and financial, with annual totals in the U.S. now exceeding $100 billion over each of the past five years. We also know that communities and families of lesser economic means — and particularly people of color — bear a disproportionate share, from health effects of worsened air pollution to increased vulnerability to extreme temperatures, flooding and sea level rise.
As I spent time with my teenage nieces and nephews, I keenly felt the responsibility of those of us who have benefitted most from the use of fossil fuels to lead the transition to affordable, clean, carbon-free energy. It’s finally time to stop arguing about the causes of these extreme events, and instead to ask, “How must we respond?”
The bad news is that admirable actions of individuals, families and businesses are simply not widespread enough to accomplish the required changes at the necessary pace — the transition must occur throughout society, and this will only occur through policy changes. But the good news is that there is a range of national policies that will make a difference: substantially limiting carbon emission and making our communities more resilient to the coming changes — all while creating jobs, growing the nation’s economy and protecting the vulnerable.
As I write, Congress is hotly debating which (if any) climate initiatives to include in massive infrastructure bills under consideration. Should the federal government invest in a more robust electricity grid, and incentivize wind, solar and battery storage infrastructure? Should the overwhelmingly popular renewable energy tax credits be extended? What about funding to ease the transition to electric vehicles, helping U.S. auto manufacturers? Should we install half a million EV charging stations across the country? Support for these policies is greatly needed in the Senate.
These targeted policies work best when complemented by a more comprehensive strategy: putting a price on carbon. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would tax fossil fuels and distribute the revenue to American households, protecting them from increasing costs while protecting American businesses and opening the free market to more innovative, clean solutions. While this bill currently has 77 co-sponsors in the House, more are needed to bring this bill to a floor vote.
This year may be the only chance to pass such transformative policies in time to make a difference. We need our members of Congress, especially Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, to take bold, principled actions on climate now, for all of us but especially for the sake of my nephews’ and nieces’ generation.
Boulter is professor of chemistry in the Public Health and Environmental Studies Program at UW-Eau Claire. He has spent his career studying atmospheric science and climate change and is a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.