A friend of mine recently shared an Instagram post of U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., discussing the transgender community, of which I am a member of and advocate for. Bowman asked a simple question: “Why can’t we leave trans people alone?”
He goes on to point out that all trans people are asking for is to be allowed to live our lives, which is very true. Most trans people, including myself, simply want to be treated just as poorly as our country treats everyone else, just not any worse than that. As an advocate for my community, I feel it is especially important to answer his question for the public.
The recent high levels of politicization by the right make sense when you understand that they have employed a strategy that requires the villainization of a marginalized community since the days of Richard Nixon. My hope is that by educating you, the public, about this strategy and how it works, that you won’t be so afraid. This strategy is known as “the long southern strategy.” The transgender community is its most recent target for a number of reasons. First, our numbers are small. We are only about .5% of the American population. Because our numbers are small, they know that we as a community have limited ability to fight back against the hate-filled propaganda they distribute. Whether it be through lobbying or protesting, we just don’t have a big push back against the fear they can create about us. Therefore, we’re an easy target within the design of this strategy.
Additionally, because most Americans don’t understand the transgender community or our lives, or what or how hormone replacement therapy works, it’s very easy to create fear. Using sports or targeting inclusive bathrooms are easy ways to create a fear of what is unknown to many Americans. Our tendency to be afraid of what we don’t know is far greater than our passion for exploration. We seek safety rather than change as a people. Accompany this with the fact that it’s very hard to be empathetic or compassionate to someone you’re afraid of, and you get the point. By dehumanizing us, they steal our stories, our participation in the greater community, and they delay our acceptance into the general population.
Folks, transgender people are not scary people. Many of us, including myself, are introverts who live very private lives. We live these private lives because we spend much of our lives struggling to understand and accept ourselves. For some, myself once again included, it took many years before I could accept myself for who and what I am. I am a transwoman, I am proud of who and what I am. I’m proud of all of my accomplishments. And I’m proud of the strength and resiliency of my community. What I’ve learned is a simple life lesson, that it’s far better to confront what many see as your eccentricity or weirdness than it is to live a lie. Living that lie prevents trans people from experiencing all of the joys of life because we force ourselves into an act, an act that is all consuming. An act whereby we attempt to force ourselves to fit into a world that wasn’t made for us because it praises and reinforces conformity to societal standards that we have historically had little ability to influence or change.
Bowman correctly states that we want to live free to hang out with our friends and to be involved in the things we love. I suspect that’s just like everyone else. For me, my passion is politics, so in my private and public life, I must confront the hatred and extremism of the right. I’d have said far right in the past, but today, what was once far right is now mainstream on that side of the political spectrum.
The dehumanization campaign they are spreading and putting forth into the world leads to the murders of trans people. Which is part of the reason my community faces a public health crisis. But it’s not just for being killed, it’s for killing ourselves because we desire to fit into society. We want so desperately just to be treated like everyone else that we pressure ourselves and often become depressed because of it. So understanding that all we’re trying to do is to carve out a little slice of life whereby we’re included into society is crucial to changing the negative impacts my community experiences daily in this world.
We’re not going to go back in the closet so you don’t have to see us anymore. Our lives are just as human and important as anyone else’s. So I implore you all to be brave, to get to know a trans person, and to include us in your lives. You’ll see how normal we really are.
Roberts, of Eau Claire, is a community advocate and former Eau Claire County Board member.