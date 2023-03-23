A friend of mine recently shared an Instagram post of U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., discussing the transgender community, of which I am a member of and advocate for. Bowman asked a simple question: “Why can’t we leave trans people alone?”

He goes on to point out that all trans people are asking for is to be allowed to live our lives, which is very true. Most trans people, including myself, simply want to be treated just as poorly as our country treats everyone else, just not any worse than that. As an advocate for my community, I feel it is especially important to answer his question for the public.