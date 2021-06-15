Now that we are in the early days of President Joe Biden's administration, this is a good time to review a summary of those things former President Donald Trump accomplished in his four years of office.
The following are some of his accomplishments:
• America gained seven million new jobs.
• Middle-class family income increased by the thousands.
• The unemployment rate reached 3.5, the lowest in a half century.
• Jobless claims hit a nearly 50-year low.
• Unemployment rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans reached all-time lows. The poverty rates for both groups also reached record lows.
• Unemployment for women hit its lowest rate in nearly 70 years.
• An October 2020 Gallup survey found 56% of Americans said they were better off during a pandemic than four years prior.
• Unemployment fell to 6.7% in December from a pandemic high of 14.7% in April.
• Business confidence is higher in America than in any other G7 or European Union country.
• With the restrictions placed upon Iran, we have hindered their economy so they have less money to invest with terrorists around the world.
• Thousands of our military personnel were brought home from around the world.
• Our country is now energy independent, and we are exporting energy resources to other countries.
• Trump was the first president in 40 years to not get involved in a new war.
• Three Arab countries signed peace agreements with Israel. These agreements will solidify resistance against Iranian bullying in the Middle East. Other Arab countries may follow.
• Due to Trump's urging, NATO countries agreed to pay their fair share for their security against Russia.
• We provided Ukraine with military equipment that can take out Russian tanks that were pounding Ukraine.
• Our president encouraged the leaders of all countries to put their countries first, as he did with our country.
• Our president took a strong stand against the socialist dictator of Venezuela for the health and welfare of their citizens.
• We moved our embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
• Our country eliminated ISIS' large Middle East caliphate in a few months after taking the handcuffs off our military.
• We eliminated Iran's chief terrorist who was responsible for the killing and maiming of hundreds of U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
• Replaced NAFTA with the USMCA trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, resulting in job increases for our nation.
• Consultation with the leaders of Black universities resulted in, at least in part, a higher level of annual funding.
• A prison reform bill provided for the early release of prisoner who were overcharged for the level of their crimes, resulting in thousands of prisoners given early releases.
• Built more than 450 miles of new or replacement wall on our southern border.
• The catch-and-release program that allowed illegal immigrants to stay in our country while being processed into our courts was ended.
• Trump took a strong stand against sanctuary cities and states that violate our immigration laws.
• Increased funding for our depleted military budgets.
• Two effective COVID-19 vaccines were developed in less than a year.
• On Jan. 31, 2020, Trump eliminated most travel to and from China.
Now let us observe and evaluate the accomplishments of President Joe Biden. For the sake of our country, we wish him well.
God bless America.
Jackson, of Eau Claire, is retired after spending much of his career in the human resources sector.