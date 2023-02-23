Two recent stories in the news deserve a lot more attention than they’ve received. Both hit at the heart of what defines us as a self-governing nation.
The first story involves an audio recording of then-President Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin talking on Nov. 5, 2020, about Trump’s narrow loss in the Badger State to Joe Biden two days earlier.
In the tape, obtained by the Associated Press, Andrew Iverson, who headed Trump’s campaign in Wisconsin, said the following:
“Here’s the drill: Comms is going to continue to fan the flame and get the word out about Democrats trying to steal the election. We’ll do whatever they need (inaudible) help with. Just be on standby in case there’s any stunts we need to pull.”
The second story involves a $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, the maker of voting machines, against Fox News. Fox and other outlets led viewers to believe Dominion’s machines were susceptible to manipulation and fraud, and in some cases alleged that Dominion had doctored the vote against Trump, even while knowing the claims were false.
According to documents noted in the lawsuit, Fox officials chose lies over facts after getting lambasted by Trump’s base in the aftermath of the election. Trump and his lock-step loyalists went nuts when Fox was the first network on election night to project Biden’s victory over Trump in Arizona. The fact that the projection was accurate was of no consequence to the crowd who subscribe to the rationale that anything Trump doesn’t like is “fake news.”
Dominion’s court filings also detailed an instance where Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted that there was no evidence any voting system deleted, lost or changed votes.
“Please get her fired,” Fox prime-time Trump boot-licker Tucker Carlson messaged fellow Fox personality Sean Hannity, saying Heinrich was hurting the company. Heinrich’s tweet was later deleted, the court papers said.
The lawsuit cites other instances of where Fox officials, worried about a ratings plunge and mass defections of Trump loyalists to openly Trump-friendly competitor Newsmax, decided to put ratings ahead of the truth.
The media has First Amendment protection, but in exchange it is expected to behave responsibly. If it doesn’t, our democratic process falls apart because voters don’t have accurate information needed to make crucial choices about how we should govern ourselves.
If, as polls suggest, two-thirds or more of those who voted for Trump believe the lies put forth by Trump and echoed by the likes of Iverson, Fox, Newsmax, etc., that Biden stole the election, then trust in our government is shattered.
Having a president like Trump who so clearly and blatantly lied (and still lies) pretty much every time he opens his mouth is obviously bad for our country. But just as bad are those in Congress, the media and elsewhere who make our laws and influence public opinion who enable him because it’s in their political and/or financial interest to do so.
The real danger is if the Democrats can’t find anyone other than Biden, who would be 82 at the start of a second term. Polls indicate even a majority of Democrats don’t want him to run again. And if hard-core GOP primary voters again allow Trump — he’ll be 78 in two years — to steamroll over his primary opponents with his string of lies and playground-bully type name-calling, we could get Trump’s second act, and it promises to be worse than his first.
Can you imagine a world where Trump refuses to cooperate with NATO and relinquishes Ukraine and the rest of Eastern Europe to mass murderer Vladimir Putin? Does Trump truly believe that the Ukrainian people, or anyone else, really want to live in a country where you can be shipped off to prison for uttering the words “invasion” or “war,” as Putin and his puppet Parliament in Russia have decreed?
This is dangerous territory. The Democrats need to find someone to run in 2024 who’s not an ultra-liberal and who will acknowledge that we have a security problem on our Southern border that isn’t going to just disappear.
And Republicans need to wake up and get Trump out of their (and our) hair once and for all. He is clearly unfit to lead our nation, and all those who know it and continue to play along to protect their seats in Congress or in so-called “newsrooms” must realize how reckless it is to keep playing the “Trump” card.
The stakes for our nation and world are too high.
Two more things: I hope Dominion makes Fox, Newsmax and all the other liars now trying to hide behind the First Amendment pay through the nose. And I also hope Wisconsin Republicans no longer are on standby to pull any more “stunts.”
Huebscher, former Leader-Telegram editor, lives in Eau Claire.