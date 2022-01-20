In today’s world, we have folks that attack others as being unpatriotic because they don’t believe in the same principles. It’s a world gone topsy-turvy as we let political ideology rule our belief systems. Simply stated, patriotism is the devotion to or support of one’s country. So does this mean that conservatives or liberals can command and conquer the term for exclusive rights to be used within their ideology?
The far right faction seems to be attempting to redefine this term to be synonymous with authoritarianism. Authoritarianism can be defined as the strict obedience to an authority at the cost of personal freedoms.
Trumpism demands strict obedience to Donald Trump and his ideology at the expense of freedom. Largely the freedoms this group of people doesn’t like. Be they abortion, gay/trans rights or voting. You see, what this ideology really is about is telling you what to believe and then enforcing it with threats. If this seems like bully mentality, that’s because it is. Bullies seek to dominate other people without regard to logic or reason. Bullying has hostile intent and is the repeated aggressive behavior intended to hurt another person physically, intellectually, emotionally and/or spiritually.
So then Trumpism actually becomes the bullying of people to believe as you do otherwise there may be consequences up to and including violence. Does that sound like patriotism to you? This ideology likes to borrow the term patriot to justify aggressive and dangerous activities. It is not patriotic. In fact, it is quite the contrary. Given the events we’ve seen play out and are learning about, this ideology is actually traitorous. It is the exact antonym of patriotism.
I believe this ideology spawned of frustration, a frustration that grew and grew unfettered until it reached the point of boiling over. All it needed was an instigator to unleash its ugliness. Trump and those like him lack the proper mentality, knowledge and steady hand to effectively govern. They appeal to authoritarianism because “it’s my way or the highway.” However, in terms of governance, they infringe on our freedoms all while doing so in the name of patriotism, which as I have already concluded is quite the opposite. This modality works for this style of so-called leadership because it places the will of one person at its head. All the others have to do is follow along and do their master’s bidding. So indeed, it’s quite appealing to bullies, as it is the embodiment of them getting their way.
The problem with authoritarianism in America is that it runs fundamentally contrary to the democratic ideals most of us believe in. Democracy is a form of government by the whole of a country, typically with elected officials.
As previously stated, this ideology openly rejects freedoms they disagree with. They’ll often attempt to play the morality or ethics card to gain favor, but when push comes to shove and something affects their rights to make a decision, they’ll say it’s an assault on their freedoms. Even if it’s being done for the sake of public health and safety by their duly elected representatives. Meanwhile, their hypocrisy knows no bounds, as they continue to assail the policies and practices they disagree with. If you’re thinking this all sounds insane, you’re not wrong, but this is the world we’re all trying to negotiate. It’s difficult and sad at the same time because we’ve seen our families split apart and our friendships evaporate. All over the extreme politics, policies and ill-tempered actions of a minority of the country.
I write this today in hopes that the few remaining Republican friends I have come to their senses and realize the wrongs being committed before it’s too late. Securing voting rights, equality, and public health and safety shouldn’t be political. They’re just the right things to do for everyone.
So in the end, what does patriotism mean to people? It’s a concept across race, place and income that extends our national beliefs to each and every member of our communities. It pervades every part of American life. And no, it cannot be conquered for the exclusive rights of one political party. Patriotism is standing up to oppression, it’s pushing back in peaceful ways to make our society and world a better place to live in. It’s voting for representatives that will do the will of the people. It’s my sincere hope that it’s what will bring people together to heal our divides instead of exacerbating them. Each and every one of us is doing our patriotic duty when we vote, or when we speak for or against a policy we like or dislike. Patriotism allows us to disagree, and yet come back together on the next issue to do what’s in the best interests of our country. I hope we find it again soon.
Roberts represents District 27 on the Eau Claire County Board.