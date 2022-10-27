The advanced democracy of our country is the envy of the world.
In another week, citizens of our great and good land will once again choose who will lead us. Every eligible man and woman should vote to help put in power men and women we can trust to do their best to guide our nation in accordance with and towards the values and ideals of our Constitution.
As a veteran and someone who grew up in the shadow of WWII’s Greatest Generation, men and women who triumphed over fascism and demagoguery, before I cast my ballot I seek out and pay close attention to our nation’s honored and seasoned military leaders for two reasons: every vet and active duty man and woman has taken an oath to preserve and protect our beloved Constitution and defend it with our lives if need be. With this focus, key military leaders are more objective than politicians of any stripe. Their dedication to defend and protect our good and great land from all enemies foreign and domestic and to encourage national unity eclipses predictable nasty and often dubious election rhetoric.
Their consensus is in: Donald Trump draws their fire. For his character, for inflaming the Jan. 6 insurrection and for concocting and promoting his baseless lie that our 2020 presidential election is fraudulent.
Therefore, each of us in 2022 should be very wary of voting for any candidate overtly or indirectly approved of or endorsed by Mr. Trump:
• Retired Army general and former Secretary of State, the late Colin Powell, is on record saying, “Mr. Trump lies all the time.”
• Retired four-star Marine general and Mr. Trump’s first Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wrote that the violent and deadly Jan. 6 assault on our nation’s capital was, “an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule ... omented by Mr. Trump” and was an effort “to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens.” The election fiction and the attack, he reminds all Americans, were “enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice.”
• Former Navy SEAL, admiral and commander of U.S. Special Operations Command that took out Osama Bin Laden, William McRaven, excoriates Mr. Trump observing, “Through your actions, you have embarrassed us in the eyes of our children, humiliated us on the world stage and, worst of all, divided us a nation.” McRaven explained in an editorial in The Washington Post that our institutions, such as our elections, “... are the foundations of a functioning democracy. While they are not perfect, they are still the strongest bulwark against overzealous authority figures. The institutions give the people a voice; a voice in the information we receive, a voice in the laws we pass, a voice in the wars we fight, the money we spend and the justice we uphold. And a voice in the people we elect.” He warns us by observing somberly that if we Americans stop believing in our system of institutions, we are left with chaos, “... and who can bring order out of chaos: only Trump. It is the theme of every autocrat who ever seized power or tried to hold onto it.”
Finally, former WWII Supreme Allied Commander and U. S. President Dwight Eisenhower helps us filter candidates as he comments broadly about character, “The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible.”
Sadly, then, Donald Trump has failed. We all hoped he would succeed. But his actions prove that he continues to contradict his solemn oath to protect and defend our nation and that he is not to be trusted to lead our democratic way of governing: the 2020 election nonsense he conjured up directly contradicts representative democracy. The Jan. 6 insurrection is evidence he refuses to practice a peaceful transfer of power — the first time this has occurred in our country’s long history.
Let us remember every election day that our freedoms today have come at great cost. We can honor those many who paid the ultimate price, and their families, by voting carefully.
In the fall of 2022, for the good of our democracy, our children and their children, we voters will do well to reject every candidate associated with Donald Trump and his boat load of hokum.
Pooley, of Eau Claire, taught English and journalism at Memorial High School and recently retired as a counselor from an area alternative high school; he was a sergeant and firefighter in the Air Force in the early 1970s.