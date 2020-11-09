This week our nation celebrates Veterans Day. It is a day that President Ronald Reagan summarized quite well back in 1985 as to why we take a pause from our busy routines and honor all of our military veterans who answered the call to arms on this day:
“We celebrate Veterans Day on the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, the armistice that began on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. And I wonder, in fact, if all Americans' prayers aren't the same as those I mentioned a moment ago. The timing of this holiday is quite deliberate in terms of historical fact but somehow it always seems quite fitting to me that this day comes deep in autumn when the colors are muted and the days seem to invite contemplation.”
In Wisconsin, we have a long tradition of ensuring that we thank and support our veterans. This last session as a member of the Assembly Veterans and Military Affairs Committee we worked to provide additional funding in the budget to help disabled American veterans get access to transportation options. We also helped veterans pursue their education by allowing certain military training to count towards academic credits and provided additional protections for students in the National Guard and Reserve Military.
Furthermore, Wisconsin joined the national Hiring Our Hero’s initiative, which is administered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This program helps connect transitioning veterans with a training program before they leave service to get management-level mentoring. Following the training program, employers are on the other end ready to hire.
Also, our local schools are stepping up to help our military members by investing in them to help them advance in their careers as employees, entrepreneurs and students. Both UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College are designated as Military Friends organizations by militaryfriendly.com. Organizations can receive this coveted designation by “shown progress in growing both the number of civilian organizations interesting in recruiting veterans and in improving the individual performance metrics of those programs.”
I am proud of what we have done and what we will continue to do at the state level and what our local businesses and educational institutions have done to support our veterans. This level of generous support tells veterans that we hold them in the highest regard and that we will help them in the future as well. Thank you again to all the veterans in Wisconsin and the nation for your service.
Rep. Petryk, R-town of Washington, represents Assembly District 93 in the state Legislature.