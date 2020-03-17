On March 11, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic.
In Italy, the hardest hit nation outside of China, the death toll from the virus rose from 1,809 to 2,158 in a day, while cases increased by over 3,000 to 27,980. On March 10, in an unprecedented move, the Italian prime minister locked down all of the country’s 60 million inhabitants, closing all places of business except grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.
According to Daniele Macchini, a physician treating patients close to Milan, near the epicenter of the outbreak, “The war has literally exploded and battles are uninterrupted day and night. Cases are multiplying, we have a rate of 15-20 admissions per day all for the same reason. We are only doctors who suddenly become part of a single team to face this tsunami that has overwhelmed us.”
In the U.S., where as of March 17 the virus has been found in 49 states and the District of Columbia, hospitals aren’t prepared for such an onslaught, though they will need to be, thanks in part to substandard work against the virus in the U.S. thus far. Though the WHO had developed a test for the virus early on in the epidemic, the U.S. government shunned it in favor of having the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come up with its own, a test that was initially fraught with inaccuracy. Physicians were limited as to who they could test. Until March 9, Wisconsin doctors had to call Madison to obtain permission. As of March 17, few people had been tested in Eau Claire.
As a result, only approximately 25,000 people in the U.S. have been tested, compared to 274,000, for example, in South Korea, which has done an admirable job stemming the epidemic. Cases in the U.S. have passed 5,000, and deaths exceed 90. But because so few people have been tested, we have little idea about the true extent of the epidemic.
Things will get worse before they get better, and the Trump administration and its media allies are partly to blame. On March 10, the president said, “I think the U.S. has done a very good job on testing,” which is in stark contrast to the facts. The week before, he’d suggested that infected patients could still go to work and recover.
Rush Limbaugh has said that the virus “is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. Yeah, I’m dead right about this. The coronavirus is the common cold.”
The common cold doesn’t spread throughout a nursing home, killing 27 of its residents, as has happened in Kirkland, Wash.
In Hubei Province, China, the initial epicenter of the outbreak, tens of millions had been confined to their homes, quarantined under penalty of death, an edict enforced by the military. Though draconian, this seems to have helped.
In a democracy, we don’t have that luxury. Policies to shut down schools, cancel events and implement limited quarantines have come from a hodgepodge of local, state and private initiatives, with limited federal coordination. President Trump’s decision to limit travel from Europe, while consistent with his xenophobia, will do nothing to stem coronavirus’s tide. In contrast, steps taken to limit the spread of the virus in two of the country’s hardest hit regions, the Seattle area and Westchester County, N.Y., have been much less rigorous than those in northern Italy at a comparable stage of the epidemic there.
To repurpose FDR’s words, although we should fear fear itself, we need to take coronavirus seriously.
In the U.S. this winter, we’ve had approximately 45 million cases of influenza and roughly 40,000 deaths. Covid-19 is just as contagious, if not more so, and the virus is 10 times deadlier. It’s particularly lethal to our older citizens. Mortality for those over 80 exceeds 15%. In contrast, younger people may have minimal or no symptoms, but can still be infectious.
In those who eventually become ill, for up to a three-day period, the virus can be transmitted before symptoms develop. Healthy feeling millennials can unwittingly transmit the virus to their grandparents.
For the foreseeable future, please stay at home, except for outdoor recreation and essentials, to protect your health and the well-being of our community.
Dr. Weiss resides in Altoona and works for Mayo Clinic Health System.