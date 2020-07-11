Twenty-five years ago I left my hometown of Eau Claire — first to Madison for college, then to work internationally and eventually to settle in Phoenix.
But each summer I migrated back to my roots. At first I traveled alone (via Greyhound bus back in the early college years), but as the years went on, my Wisconsin family welcomed my college roommates, boyfriends, exchange students and eventually my family of four.
My children have known Wisconsin as their second home and have come to value our summer migration so much that once, after merely suggesting that we may take a cruise, they refused to consider it, protesting that their adventures in Wisconsin were better than any cruise could ever possibly be.
And each summer we would see the same thing. Waiting for our flight from Sky Harbor to Minneapolis, there was a shockingly huge amount of families like ours — mostly mothers and children leaving the heat of the dessert in exchange for the summer sanctuary of the Midwest.
And each year I would feel welcomed with fanfare as if I were a hero returning from war — with family and friends spoiling us beyond belief. My family calls it “Olsons on Parade” as we are showered with dinners and cookouts and cabin getaways and more s’mores than could be imagined.
Wisconsin is where my youngest son was baptized and my oldest son learned how to drive. It is where they had their first movie theater experiences and learned how to ride horse. It is the reason that, unlike their Arizona peers, my kids understand what daylight savings, mosquitoes, ticks, fish fries and rivers truly are. They have a love of farms and four-wheelers and the little shopping carts that Wisconsin grocery stores let kids push. They can ride bikes outside freely and enjoy Fourth of July parades and fireworks. Thanks to Wisconsin, my kids have truly been able to be kids.
Like countless other families, COVID-19 changed our summer plans this year and we are stuck in Phoenix. Recently I asked my kids what they miss the most about Wisconsin. I imagined that they would say things like the State Fair, Wisconsin Dells, running the Water Street Mile or boating on the lake. I was surprised that I got answers instead like making animal-shaped pancakes with Grandma, riding Grandpa’s lawn mower, playing endless card games and just simply being with family.
We talked about traditions that can’t happen this summer and the ones that we most want to continue when “the craziness” is over. They agreed that singing “John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt” every time we got in the car would be missed only a little bit while Lake Wissota, berry picking and games would be missed a lot. They made me laugh at comments like, “We miss checking to see if the corn was really knee-high by the Fourth of July.”
As for me, I miss the traditions of seeing the Eau Claire Ski Sprites, getting some real Wisconsin ice cream, Country Jam, canoe rides and even going to yard sales. I love the things that are new since I left the area — the Children’s Museum, Phoenix Park farmers market and River Prairie Park. But like my children, I miss catching up with my loved ones the most.
We took a moment to realize the privilege we had — both in time and money — to make our annual pilgrimage back and we understand that we are all safe and healthy and this is temporary. I always thought there would be a day when my kids would revolt against our annual summer trip, but luckily that has never happened. And so, while coronavirus has stripped us of so much, it has also reminded us to have more appreciation, gratitude and compassion. And not being able to travel has made us all remember to never take for granted our “home away from home.”
For 25 years Wisconsin has loved on us and taken care of us. It has refreshed a worn-out teacher needing a much-deserved summer break. It has taught traditional values to my city-raised kids. They say it takes a village to raise a kid — and more than ever I am thankful for my Wisconsin village.
I left Eau Claire after graduating from North High School. Now my oldest son will be entering his senior year of high school and it makes me wonder if he, too, will bring his children back someday to show them his Midwest memories. And maybe, like me, in the blink of an eye it will have been 25 years of unforgettable times. So, from the bottom of our hearts and going on day 113 of quarantine, we say thank you Wisconsin. We can’t be back soon enough.
Nicole (Lueke) Olson is a graduate of North High School (class of 1995) and UW-Madison. She lives and teaches Japanese in Phoenix and is married to fellow North graduate Michael Olson (class of 1989).