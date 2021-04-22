We invite the editors of the Leader-Telegram to literally walk the mile surrounding the Seven Mile Creek Landfill. They would gain a different viewpoint on the problems faced by residents that live in the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood than the one printed in the Leader-Telegram on Friday, April 16.
The editorial missed three important points: The state statutes allow local municipal representatives to negotiate with the landfill operator for “compensation to any person for substantial economic impacts.” Secondly, it is common business practice in Wisconsin and nationally that the waste industry provides direct payments to the municipalities, mitigate and compensate for adverse effects, and provide property value guarantees to property owners within one mile of a landfill. Third: Until this expansion request, the local representatives did not address the direct negative impact on the property owners within one mile of the landfill in the negotiation process.
Property owners within a one-mile radius of the landfill barely knew the small, locally controlled landfill was there while it was operated by Eau Claire County. When the county sold the landfill in 1996 to a private corporation, the problems began. By 1997, the small county landfill was accepting more than 500 tons of waste daily. In 2019, the landfill’s website claimed an average of 1,660 tons daily; 30% of which was from Minnesota and Iowa.
In 2015, the DNR told us: ”This landfill will never close.” With the next huge expansion increasing the landfill by 12.5 acres and rising to 1,166 feet across 22 acres, the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association (SMCNA) proposes that the landfill operator improve conditions, compensate for the adverse effects, and protect property values for property owners within one mile.
State statute 289.33 allows the local committee to negotiate for the economic impact of a landfill on the property owners. There have been three large expansions, millions of tons of waste dumped here, and each time the litter, debris, dust, noise, odor, unsightly view, concerns about water and air quality and declining property values grew exponentially. As a result of this enormous expansion, the landfill or “feature of that area” (according to the editorial) will be the “highest topographic point in the region,” according to the DNR Feasibility Report.
Even with mitigation efforts, the one-mile radius will have to contend with the adverse effects for years to come. When the chairman of the Village of Kekoskee (who negotiated the Agreement for Glacier Ridge Landfill in Dodge County) was asked about the cost of annual compensation for the landfill operator, he said, “This concession is a few cents on the gate fee to cover the cost.”
By researching other final agreements in Wisconsin, SMCNA found that the two largest landfill operators provide compensation and property value guarantees for neighbors residing within one mile at a majority of their Wisconsin landfills and have for many years. The current negotiating committee has proposed that the neighbors within three-quarters of a mile receive protection; whereas the standard in the industry is one mile. That reduces protection to 69% of the property owners.
The SMCNA is asking that the property owners within the entire one-mile radius of the landfill receive what is considered fair compensation for contending with the adverse effects and a fair price for their property when they choose to sell. It is past time for the landfill operator to treat the property owners in the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood fairly. Please tell your Town of Seymour, City Council and County Board representatives that you support fair treatment of the property owners in negotiations with the landfill.
Dr. Falkenberg is a family physician, Seymour resident and member of the Seven Mile Creek Neighborhood Association.