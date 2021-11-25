As we approach the holiday season, many families and communities struggle with the ‘December Dilemma’—the confluence of disparate holidays and traditions creates a minefield when trying to express a holiday greeting. Many well-wishers default to a common one “Merry Christmas,” mistakenly assuming it applies to everyone. Those trying to be more inclusive might opt for “Happy Holidays.” I often take the time to respond to these greetings and explain that I celebrate Hanukkah. My efforts to educate only complicate matters further when some offer the amendment, “Merry Jewish Christmas.” The greeting has very thoughtful intentions. However, it reflects misunderstandings about Hanukkah.
There are many differences between Christmas and Hanukkah beyond their religious origins. First, Hanukkah is not an important holiday on the Jewish calendar—it is not even mentioned in our sacred scripture, the Tanakh. Hanukkah is a historical festival that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire (the Syrian Greeks) in 164 BCE. Hanukkah gets its name from the Hebrew word for dedication, using the root, ח.נ.ך. Hanukkah is a holiday celebrating liberation from oppression.
Second, Hanukkah lasts for eight days and eight nights. The eight days are attributed to the rabbinic tradition that a small amount of oil was discovered in the Temple among the wreckage. Miraculously, this oil burned continuously for eight nights until additional supplies could be found. Each night candles are lit on the hanukiah, which actually has nine lights, including one raised above, called the shamash, the helper candle.
Third, gift giving on Hanukkah has only recently become popular because of its proximity to Christmas. Given that gift giving is not a central Hanukkah tradition, some choose to give to charity, providing to those who are in need.
Christmas and Hanukkah do have this in common: they are beloved holidays. For me I love the holiday because of when it occurs in the calendar. Hanukkah begins right after the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, when the world is at its darkest. The lack of daylight and long periods of darkness emphasize the importance of lighting the hanukiah each night, pushing back with small acts of illumination. The practice of lighting candles reminds us to be a ‘helper’ or ‘guide’ with the use of the shamash candle to light each candle.
Another reason I love the holiday is its food; I indulge in foods prepared with oil or fried in oil in homage to the miracle. My family makes batches of latkes, potato pancakes, and we hunt around for the best sufganiyot, or jelly donuts, in the area. Lastly, I love the holiday because it brings people together, just as Christmas does. People come together to sing songs, light the hanukiah, eat oily foods, and to play dreidel. It’s a holiday that can easily be celebrated in one’s home instead of making the snowy trek to synagogue.
I cannot tell you the right way to wish someone well on their holidays because every person has a different custom and preference. In my family it has become practice to wish everyone a “Happy 25th Day” because Christmas is celebrated on December 25th and Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev which this year corresponds to November 28th. Although I cannot solve the December Dilemma, and realize Hanukkah are but two of the many traditions celebrated during this season, I believe we can all be more supportive of diversity. May your holiday season be full of light and family.
Natalie Shribman serves as rabbi for Temple Sholom in Eau Claire and as a chaplain for Marshfield Clinic Health System in Marshfield, Wisconsin.