The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just issued its sixth assessment report summarizing the conclusions of more than 14,000 scientific studies on impacts of climate change.
The report states unequivocally that global warming is caused by human activity, namely the extraction and burning of fossil fuels for energy. It goes on to say that immediate action is needed to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, principally carbon dioxide and methane, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and avoid the worst effects of climate change.
The IPCC report is timely and informative, but it was hardly needed to point out what we can all see unfolding before our very eyes. Heat domes and “mega droughts” in the western U.S., unprecedented wildfires there and in Greece and Siberia, extreme flooding in parts of Germany and the Midwest, and hurricane season is just around the corner. In Wisconsin, we feel a little sheltered because such catastrophic events happen far away from here, but we have seen a ricochet of the wettest year on record (2019) to drought conditions of the past two years, and when the drought lifts, it comes with torrential rains and flash floods (so-called 100-year rains which now occur every two or three years). Everyone in every region of the Earth is being affected and the IPCC reports that scientists can now link these extreme events to climate change.
Despite the dire assessment in the IPCC report, there is a hopeful message for us all. If we act boldly now, in this decade, we can still avoid the most damaging impacts of climate change. We as citizens need to let our elected officials know that climate change is important to us and we want them to act. A simple way to contact your legislators is provided in this link: cclusa.org/senate. The facts are that 1. we have the clean energy technologies to move away from fossil fuels, 2. putting a price on carbon is a proven market-based mechanism to accelerate the implementation of clean energy technologies, and 3. there are carbon pricing bills already in Congress to make it happen, with two notable ones being H.R.2307 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) and S.2085 (Save our Future Act).
For a moment, let’s cast aside our political views and talk about our children’s future. This seems best done from a risk-benefit perspective. Regardless of how you feel about the science, if there is a chance that the science is right, and devastating impacts to our children will occur if we support the status quo and do nothing about climate change, is that a risk worth taking? If we look back 25 years from now, what will we want to say to our grandchildren? I say we will want to tell them that we chose to act and address the climate crisis for the sake of their future. The alternative conversation is simply unthinkable. Tell your legislators you want them to go big on climate now at cclusa.org/senate
Skoug, a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Wisconsin Farmers Union, is a semi-retired scientist who lives in Osseo.