Lately the news has been reporting on the shipping glut backed up at our ports, the labor shortage experienced across American workplaces, and of course the impacts of COVID on all of them. But there are things they’re not telling you. That all of this was entirely predictable.
The shipping glut isn’t new, it’s just exacerbated more than normal. Our ports have experienced backups for years. International logistics is a tenuous business during the best of times. However, when you factor in the constant demand of more, faster and better from all walks of life in America, it means that you’re placing very high demand on a small number of ports, railways and trucking lines nearly on a constant basis. This is a recipe for failure. It’s a lot like trying to suck a bowling ball through a garden hose.
The labor shortage is also much more complex than “people not returning to work.” It’s the boomers retiring en masse. It’s mothers figuring out that they were just paying for child care prior to the pandemic and saying: “Why should I pay someone else to take care of my kid if that’s all I’m paying for?” It’s workers leaving their jobs for better opportunities. It’s people not being willing to work two or three jobs. It’s striking laborers demanding better pay, benefits and working conditions at a time when they finally have the upper hand. It’s our failed immigration policy. And It’s the fact that people can’t afford to have large families. Plus so much more.
Furthermore, the labor shortage is predictable because CEOs and Wall Street demand more and more output and higher and higher corporate profits. This has never been a sustainable model. Which is specifically why they’ve focused on growing their own wealth through such rampant greed for so long. They knew this was coming, did nothing to prevent it and will continue to do nothing to change it for as long as they possibly can. Their exploitative attitudes toward workers and offshoring are what is now crippling our economy and the recovery from COVID. Trusting in their “market” is failing us all.
Though we like to blame COVID for all of our problems, these problems have been brewing for decades. Our domestic and foreign policy, when it comes to manufacturing and logistics, have been short-sighted. We’ve favored profits over people. And we’ve engaged in a short-term plan to provide the American people cheap products for as long as possible. But that time is coming to an end.
But that’s not even the real guts of the problem. The United States has become a country of service industry jobs with very little manufacturing. Which means we’ve not been sustaining a balanced economy capable of filling the gaps during times of crisis.
We’ve been taught to place little value on people that work with their hands and build things. We’ve been taught to believe that Americans are somehow better than people in other parts of the world, all while the very products we demand and rely on have been made by the hands that we’ve been taught to look down on. Does that sound like a recipe for sustained success?
Of course it doesn’t. This is why we have to strategically think about which pieces have to be fixed in order to balance our economy, and create a sustainable future for our country. Onshoring key industries and their production. Paying workers salaries that represent their skills and importance in the economy. Workers’ salaries will need to rise in order to offset the increase in costs from a cheap labor supply no longer being viable. Expanding collective bargaining rights of workers will strengthen and improve our chances of success. Immigration policy that reflects the importance of people coming and performing difficult jobs. Immigrants need to be seen as essential to a thriving economy. The xenophobia that exists in our society will have to be put aside for the livelihood of everyone living here. And finally we will have to focus on providing a high quality public education to the youth of our country.
Without taking these basic steps, the supply and logistics chain will remain imperiled. Meaning that the life we’ve all come to value and enjoy will come to an end and turmoil will ensue. The good news is that it’s not too late to fix this. We must take the lessons learned from the pandemic as a warning to begin to fix these failed policies now. We as constituents can choose to elect people that understand these concepts and will work for the betterment of the people and not the corporations and their rich CEOs. We have choices to make regarding the future of our country. Do we want to remain a world power, or do we want to relegate ourselves deeper into our corporate serfdom model?
Roberts is the District 27 representative on the Eau Claire County Board.