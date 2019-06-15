Piled into pickup trucks, hordes of trigger-happy people gun down any coyote in their path for cash and prizes. It’s not an activity most Wisconsinites would consider sportsmanlike.
Yet this disturbing form of wildlife slaughter — which doesn’t deserve to be called “hunting” — is alive and well in Wisconsin.
Fortunately, bills currently making their way through the state Legislature would end these senseless, wasteful contests. Lawmakers should pass Senate Bill 30 and Assembly Bill 29 and ban wildlife-killing games statewide.
During the contests, participants are encouraged to gun down as many animals as possible, with prizes awarded for the most killed, as well as the biggest or the smallest animals. Participants thoughtlessly slaughter countless coyotes and foxes. Too often they also gun down wolves and whatever else ends up in their crosshairs.
The carcasses are typically piled up for photos, and the bodies are left to rot.
Who wouldn’t oppose such unethical killing sprees? Try to picture it: dozens of would-be hunters getting together to use high-powered night-vision equipment and electronic distress calls to seek and destroy as much native wildlife as they can. When the game is over, they discard the bodies like trash.
Nothing about these contests has anything to do with the fair chase doctrine most hunters I know follow.
Even so, more than a dozen wildlife-killing contests are expected to happen in Wisconsin this year.
For someone like me, who has devoted their career to protecting imperiled native wildlife, the practice is sickening. It’s the last thing I expect from my neighbors in the Great Lakes region.
The people organizing these contests use tired, unconvincing arguments to defend them. Coyotes are the most-killed animals, so they claim contest participants are helping to protect livestock for ranchers and preventing conflicts. But sound science has demonstrated time and again that this is just not true.
The science shows that such “predator control” often leads to more conflicts with ranchers. Breeding pairs of coyotes maintain stable territories where they prey on native wildlife, like rodents and rabbits. If hunters kill off one of them, that territory is no longer defended and other coyotes can move in and breed.
These newcomers are less experienced at taking native prey and much more likely to go after the very thing contest promoters say they’re protecting: vulnerable livestock like chickens, sheep or young cattle.
The contests also take a toll on farmers. Killing coyotes and foxes removes one of the best forms of small-mammal control available. Without these important carnivores on the scene, rabbits, moles and other critters will consume as many crops as they can eat.
Wildlife-killing contests are a black mark for Wisconsin. States as different as New Mexico, Vermont and California have already passed bans. It’s time for Wisconsin to do the same and preserve its wild inheritance.
Adkins is the Minneapolis-based carnivore conservation director for the Center for Biological Diversity’s endangered species program.