It’s not unusual for politicians to look for ways to bend the law and skirt accountability. A recent real estate development in Eau Claire provides a particularly flagrant example.
In September 2017, Eau Claire found a novel way to use and abuse tax increment financing, or TIF, a tool originally intended to encourage development in blighted areas. State law requires TIF districts to pass a “but for” test, meaning that a municipality must declare that the development wouldn’t take place “but for” the TIF.
In blatant disregard of the “but for” requirement, Eau Claire created TIF District 12 in an unblighted area on Water Street, close to UW-Eau Claire, premised on the “future” development of a building that was already completed and occupied, and two others whose development had been announced.
The building in question is the Aspenson-Mogensen residence hall, a $14 million multiuse building with three floors of private housing for UW students and one floor of retail and office space. The new building is now the premiere residence hall near the UW-Eau Claire campus and offers fully-furnished, apartment-style living.
Ironically, Aspenson-Mogensen’s developer had originally maintained that the facility could not be built without TIF subsidies. After demolishing a block of commercial buildings in late 2015 and while securing site plan approval for the Aspenson-Mogenson building in April 2016, he asked the city to create a TIF district. When no district was forthcoming, he completed the building providing indisputable evidence that development would occur without a TIF district.
The way a TIF works is as businesses relocate or develop in a TIF district, property values rise. Property tax revenue from the district is split into two streams. Taxes levied on the property value at the time the TIF was created go to fund normal local government functions such as policing, schools and roads. Taxes on all new property value above that base (the “increment”) are captured in a special fund only to be spent on specific projects within or very near to the district. These districts continue for a long time — in the case of TID #12, up to 23 years.
A new building the size and caliber of Aspenson-Mogensen would normally raise city property values, expanding the tax base, and absorbing its proportional share of city, county and school taxes. In the process, it would reduce the tax burden for all. Instead, the building has been placed in a TIF district. Because new property values within a TIF aren’t counted as part of the tax base, their taxes do not offset any portion of the ordinary government tax burden.
Politicians abuse TIFs in other ways. For instance, wealthy cities disregard the definition of blight and use TIFs to benefit insider businessmen by declaring prime real estate, such as a waterfront, “blighted,” even though the location would naturally attract development.
When instruments such as TIFs are abused, taxpayers are left holding the bag, as TIFs create hidden tax increases. Because cities, school districts, counties and technical colleges can’t collect taxes for their ordinary expenses from the new incremental property values, they have to collect more from everybody else. That means the total tax rate rises — not just for everybody in the city of Eau Claire, but in Eau Claire County, the Eau Claire school district and the Chippewa Valley Technical College district.
Kamenick is deputy counsel and litigation manager for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.