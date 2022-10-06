The United States Navy has a tradition when crossing the equator of initiating the pollywogs who hadn’t crossed the line by the shellbacks who have crossed the line.

On our ship, the ratio was 500 pollywogs to 150 shellbacks. But the overwhelming numbers didn’t matter when King Davy Jones boarded the ship, and his minions were permitted to take over the ship. The “uniform of the day” was changed to skivvies and hundreds of us were herded to the starboard side and sprayed with cold sea water. Next, we had to crawl through a gauntlet of sailors armed with shillelaghs made from cut-up fire hoses and enthusiastically whacking our backsides. Electric prods and greased decks were numbing punishment, as was sliding down a 20-foot chute filled with garbage.