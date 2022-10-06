The United States Navy has a tradition when crossing the equator of initiating the pollywogs who hadn’t crossed the line by the shellbacks who have crossed the line.
On our ship, the ratio was 500 pollywogs to 150 shellbacks. But the overwhelming numbers didn’t matter when King Davy Jones boarded the ship, and his minions were permitted to take over the ship. The “uniform of the day” was changed to skivvies and hundreds of us were herded to the starboard side and sprayed with cold sea water. Next, we had to crawl through a gauntlet of sailors armed with shillelaghs made from cut-up fire hoses and enthusiastically whacking our backsides. Electric prods and greased decks were numbing punishment, as was sliding down a 20-foot chute filled with garbage.
I saw a Marine commander and Navy staff submitting to the tormentors of the smirking Davy Jones and his costumed inquisition torturers. Initially, I had resisted all involvement but when the ship’s captain announced over the PA that the ship was now under the control of Davy Jones, we had to acquiesce. Weeks later, after our bruises and skinned knees had healed, we got a faux diploma as genuine shellbacks.
These were normal young men labeled as pollywogs and shellbacks, a group identification and bonding sanctioned by “authority” and a perverted sense of tradition. Carried to extreme, it results in Nazi extermination camps or Russian gulags, the Vietnam War, “enhanced interrogation,” the “black sites” of the war on terror, the “assimilation” of indigenous cultures and the “winning” of the West. Hannah Arendt called this the “banality of evil.”
In 1958, Stanley Milgram, a psychologist at Yale, showed in a series of obedience experiments, where he had the subject “shock” a person for not responding correctly, how a situation can overpower an individual’s conscience. His obedience studies have been replicated in Australia, Germany, Japan and other countries. Women had the same rates of obedience, about 65%, as men. In 1968, Jane Elliot, a third-grade teacher, divided her class into “blue eyes” (inferior) and “brown eyes” (superior). With conditional treatment to each group, within a week, she found that the children responded as if their designation was reality. The blue-eyed group felt humiliated and powerless and did inferior work compared to the brown-eyed group. Her interest was to teach about racism and diversity.
We can be moved to cruelty without much provocation. It’s easy to get caught up in a group or mob or a country’s jingoism. The issue can be about religion or patriotism or tradition, vengeance, or plain fear. The mob attack on the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, was a recent expression of this dormant behavior. Whatever the motivation, the veneer of civilization can fade fast and at that point, the group is willing to do what no individual would do.
Americans are traditionally an optimistic people. We’re strong in democratic institutions, we have laws and an educated public, and we’ve survived wars and Depressions and hopefully we’ll come through this. I want to think that we are invincible as a republic “of, by, and for the people.” But now the threat comes from within, from distorted facts, from false conspiracies, from violations of norms and decency — and a serious breakdown in the peaceable transfer of power. Our republic withstood the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, but the unique danger now is that our democracy will go under, not with a bang but with a whimper. The populist factions have been burrowing into election centers, the judiciary, the political halls, and amassing huge amounts of money and buying media centers and advertisements. Violence and intimidation, “whatever it takes,” substitute for honest debate. The recent book, “Wildlands: The Making of America’s Fury” by Evan Osnos, documents the threats that have more and more people arming themselves for civil and economic unrest.
So, as well as we can, we must deal with these political threats. The threat to democracy is one we’ve faced before and emerged stronger. It has been an American ethic to right the wrongs, to establish women’s suffrage, civil rights laws, direct election of senators, to have a peaceful transfer of power even when the popular vote (G.W. Bush and Donald Trump) was for the opponent. We’re not the first and we won’t be the last to be challenged thusly. Our democracy is not dead. We have learned how to make it stronger. Our challenge is to preserve our legacy and pass it on.