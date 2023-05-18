It has been a difficult time for law enforcement in our region.

Tragically, three northwest Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty in less than one month’s time. On April 8, Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were shot to death while conducting a traffic stop involving a suspect with an arrest warrant. On May 6, St. Croix County Sheriff Deputy Kaitie Leising was shot to death while dealing with a suspected impaired driver. These officers' families and their home communities are mourning these senseless deaths. Our regional law enforcement community is also hurting.