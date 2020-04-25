I found myself triggered today. In truth though — the feelings were already there.
As the immediate sense of crisis fades, I believe a lot of people are “adjusting to the new normal.” As this happens I see people justifying their own choices while condemning the actions of others. It is called the “fundamental attribution flaw.” When we make a mistake it is due to circumstances. When someone else makes a mistake it is because of who they are.
I believe people should be self-quarantining. I have the privilege to be able to make that decision. I have a house. I have work I can do from home. Most people don’t have that option. I saw a post that re-framed the “heroic” efforts of those working in grocery stores. They are not heroes, they are “hostages.” They don’t want to be there, but they need to feed themselves. They need to feed their families. They need to make sure those they love are also safe and secure.
It was a bit of a paradigm shift for me. Here in the United States we like to turn our victims into martyrs and our hostages into heroes. We like to make ourselves the moral compass for others. If someone is being of service — are they doing it the right way? If someone is going grocery shopping, are they following the rules? Do they have a kid or an elder with them? How could they!
Of course a lot of people don’t have the luxury of leaving their kids at home. The older adult’s family may live in another city or as a free-willed individual, they may simply have decided they are not sitting at home.
I have a million judgments about every person I meet. I have a million judgments about everyone on social media. I can’t help it. I’m a human being. We all are. The question is can we take a step back from the judgments we are making to offer another person grace, recognizing that we cannot know what their situation is?
There are some in this whole pandemic who have made active choices to make things worse.
Most people are just doing the best they can in very difficult and challenging situations. If you see something you disagree with and you want to disagree, talk to the person you disagree with respectfully. If you see a gap, fill it. Don’t sit while others are being of service and say that “they should do x or y.” Be the difference. Fill that gap.
At the end of this ... I am angry. I am angry that so many people sit in their homes judging those who can’t. I’m angry that people want to turn older adults from victims into martyrs. I’m angry that people want to turn voters and essential workers into “heroes” for their cause instead of seeing them as full human beings with fears that they must overcome just to complete a civic or civil duty.
And ... I will still step back from that anger to make a request.
Withhold judgment as you walk around your city. If you see a gap. Fill it. If you see someone who needs some reassurance — know you being there is enough. Be empathic, not sympathetic to the challenges of others. If you find that this is too much — then simply keep a respectful silence as others do.
Be the difference by truly being present to the very real challenges that each one of us faces.
Love to all.
Potter-Efron is an instructor in the Department of Social Work at UW-Eau Claire and supervises therapists in Los Angeles though video conferencing.