Policy 303.6, entitled “Gas Guidelines,” of the Eau Claire Police Department policy manual states, “Gas may be used for crowd control, crowd dispersal or against barricaded suspects based on the circumstances.”
Chief Matt Rokus, newly appointed at the beginning of this year, confirmed the gas referred to on page 57 of the document is CS gas, more commonly known as tear gas. Demonstrators in Kenosha, Minneapolis and Portland have been subjected to tear gas by police forces before, during and after the declaration of a protest becoming an unlawful assembly.
The catalyst of carnage in Minneapolis this June was the action by Third Precinct officers to launch tear gas into the crowd on Lake Street. All hell broke loose. Seeing the chaos in Minneapolis and nationwide, the Eau Claire Justice League and I researched and examined CS gas; after which, we called for a ban on the use of tear gas as well as rubber bullets on crowds.
In a meeting with Rokus, we brought these concerns and a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures to ban these munitions. Our intention was to work with the police, but they haven’t listened. Rokus preferred not to engage in any conversation about reform. He defended the use of tear gas claiming without this chemical weapon, ECPD would be forced to use more lethal options.
Focusing on the right to assembly and the expectation to keep the peace, we offered alternatives to the seeming dichotomy of gas or lethal force. However, Rokus seemed disinterested in discussing alternatives. Talks shut down, and we were brushed aside. An invitation to a public forum was denied.
Rokus has acknowledged the death of George Floyd. He implemented new policies within his department shortly after. But it seems the reforms stop there.
CS gas was outlawed in warfare by the Geneva Protocol of 1925. Tear gas is not acceptable for our military to use, so why should the ECPD carry it? Tear gas can cause miscarriage and fetal harm, so why do we allocate tax dollars to it? So today, I have a proposal for the chief. To show the community the effects of tear gas, I am asking Rokus to join me in exposing ourselves to it in a controlled setting with the public present. If ECPD brings the gas, I’ll bring two gallons of milk.
This is no joke. Let’s schedule a time and date. Of course if this option isn’t preferable, the police department can simply forsake the use of gas and throw away every last canister. Call your city council member. Call the PD. It’s time for us to stand up as a community against tear gas.
Fight for what’s right.
Seidel is director of political operations for the Eau Claire Justice League.