In reading UW System President Ray Cross’s recently released proposal, “Blueprint for the University of Wisconsin System Beyond COVID-19,” one is left with the distinct impression that our state’s comprehensive regional institutions — UW-Eau Claire among them — are on the brink of financial ruin.
It is not so. Certainly not at UW-Eau Claire.
Yet in painting such a dire picture of our comprehensive institutions, the UW System can more easily justify — as the proposal’s executive summary states— “a more direct role in operations at the campus level to more rapidly achieve systemwide efficiencies.”
Translation: the further ceding of local leadership from regional campuses to UW System administrators.
Each of the proposed “efficiencies” is troubling, though none more so than the recommendation that our comprehensive institutions focus their financial resources on “distinctive programs” — ostensibly at the expense of every other program that fails to meet this subjective standard. As the summary states, this recommendation is built upon the premise that “our comprehensive universities cannot continue to be “all things to all people …”
However, here at UW-Eau Claire — our region’s premier liberal arts institution — that is precisely what we must be. Our commitment to ensuring that each of our programs is distinctive serves as the foundation that allows our students to flourish. It is the reason we are ranked fourth among the top 33 public regional universities in the Midwest. And it also explains why we are one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright students.
Surely our commitment to educating the full student was viewed as an asset when, in 2017, Mayo Clinic Health Systems joined us in a collaborative research agreement. It was a factor, too, when the National Conference of Undergraduate Research selected UW-Eau Claire to host its 2023 conference; the NCUR’s director commended UW-Eau Claire’s “strong commitment to diverse opportunities in undergraduate research, scholarship and creative inquiry.” We’ve earned such accolades and partnerships as a result of our diverse and distinctive programs — not in spite of them.
Yet the best indicator of our university’s commitment to providing a world-class education to all students of all programs is evidenced in the resiliency of our 1,400 spring graduates, all of whom have earned degrees in unprecedented times. I write these words for you, graduates, who taught me that when times get tough you don’t change who you are, you learn who you are.
While I acknowledge the proposal’s attempt at responsiveness, I question the need for such swift and dramatic action while in the midst of a pandemic. What we need now is stability, not a plan that risks destabilizing us further. Make no mistake, the proposal’s recommendations aren’t merely “systemwide efficiencies” to help us weather this moment; if that was the case, then UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee — the institutions projected to shoulder 65% of all estimated financial losses due to COVID-19 — wouldn’t be exempt from the proposal. Rather, these “efficiencies” are designed to strike at the core of who we are as comprehensive institutions. The proposal notes that its recommendations are necessary to “ensure the survival of (the UW System’s) universities and mission,” but it also asks each comprehensive university to “submit to the Board of Regents a revised or updated mission statement.” It’s a circle I don’t know how to square: How are we to “ensure the survival” of our missions by changing them?
If efficiencies are needed, then let us make them locally. We’ve been doing so for decades. The ways in which UW-Eau Claire administrators have confronted the most recent round of challenges is proof of the strength of local leadership. To overcome the financial shortfall resulting from COVID-19, our university is sharing the pain: furloughs for all employees, temporary pay cuts for administrators, freezing nonessential travel, and dramatically reducing operating expenses. As a result, we’ve already made great strides toward overcoming this unparalleled moment, and have done so without diminishing our students’ experiences or dismantling our programs.
Now more than ever, we need to prepare students for an uncertain world. That preparation comes not by way of any one distinctive program, but by educating students widely and broadly and deeply. In doing so, we not only fulfill our mission as its written now, but better equip students for the unforeseeable challenges ahead.
No doubt about it, times are tough. But take it from our graduates: that doesn’t mean we should change who we are.
Hollars, who resides in Eau Claire, is an author and associate professor of English at UW-Eau Claire.