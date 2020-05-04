We are in a health emergency. The health and safety of millions of Americans has been harmed and millions more will be harmed in the future without urgent action.
The greatest harm has been to some of our most vulnerable populations, but we are all being affected. It has caused great economic hardships and is also a threat to our national security. Our experts have been telling us for some time that this threat is coming, and we know what policies are needed to address it, but we have been slow to respond. Now we are running out of time.
The health emergency of which I write is not the coronavirus, but climate change. Climate change is of such concern to health professionals that last June more than 70 medical and public health groups signed a U.S. Call to Action on Climate Health and Equity, calling on the government, business, civil society leaders, elected officials and candidates for elected offices to recognize climate change as a health emergency. Among the signatories were the American Medical Association, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association and the American Nurses Association.
As a retired nurse practitioner, I have been reminded so often during my career how valuable good health is, and how often we take it for granted until we lose it. We know that the planet’s health affects our health. Severe heat waves, hurricanes, flooding, droughts and wildfires are all becoming more common due to climate change and have adverse effects on our health. The coronavirus is rightly at the front and center of everyone’s minds right now, but climate change has not stopped. There are lessons we can learn from examining these two health emergencies.
We have learned that it is better to act early. An ounce of prevention really does save lives. When we first heard of the coronavirus, it seemed far away and nonthreatening, yet within weeks it was on our shores. It is unfortunate that so many are being harmed by this disease, but we know the impacts could be far worse without action. Climate change, too, can seem far away, but it is also on our shores. We have not acted early enough, but scientists tell us we may still avoid some of the most dangerous effects of climate change by acting now.
We have also learned it is wise to listen to the advice and guidance of our experts. By following the advice of infectious disease and public health experts, we can attempt to lessen some of the worst impacts of the coronavirus as we try to “flatten the curve.” Experts are telling us how to start flattening our climate emissions curve; we need to have the good sense to listen.
Finally, as we spend time now being physically distant from each other to overcome the current pandemic, we have also learned how important it is for to us to work together, and how we are stronger and better as a country when we do. As Congress makes plans to "jump-start” the economy after the pandemic subsides, we have an opportunity. Solutions to climate change could spur on our economy and help it to recover as millions of jobs could be created investing in a clean energy economy. At the same time, millions of lives would be saved by investing in a healthier planet.
I know that we will get through the current coronavirus pandemic. Let us also work together to tackle our other health emergency, climate change.
Le Duc, who resides in Fall Creek, worked in cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., for 20 years and is currently a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.