Everywhere we turn lately we encounter the politics of the mask — who wears one versus who rallies for the right not to. I wear a mask because I’m committed to keeping my germs to myself. When I’m in a store filled with mask-less people the vibe I get: “I don’t care about you.”
Throughout a national tragedy, we need solidarity not another political rift among friends and neighbors.
I’m compelled to write about this because when I’m feeling a bit helpless, acting is better than doing nothing. I also worry that misinformation is causing problems for all of us.
According to a small but vocal group this worldwide pandemic was orchestrated by villains like humanitarian Bill Gates, who funds global vaccinations, and by pharmaceutical companies (“Big Pharma”), which are holding out on a vaccine. Even more preposterous: U.S. doctors are over-diagnosing COVID-19 for financial gain and likely faking death certificates.
Those who buy into these theories believe this pandemic is a ploy that has led to their loss of freedom. They claim that any evidence from “mainstream” media (like the newspaper you are currently reading) cannot be trusted, yet fringe outlets (search “plandemic” for more on that) with no reliable sources are the truth tellers.
High schoolers writing research papers on any topic know that sources matter: Not all opinions are equal. Journalist Annie Reneau points out, “If anyone tells you that they’re the only ones telling you the real truth, run away. No credible outlet would ever say that.”
Dr. Kat Montgomery, who is a board-certified pathologist in microbiology and laboratory medicine with a master’s degree in epidemiology, says such COVID-19 misinformation is dangerous, especially for “lies to circulate freely alongside the truth with the intention of reaching people who won’t be able to tell the difference.”
For instance, last month a construction company owner in California declared on signs outside his front doors: “We’re open to the truth. NO masks allowed. Handshakes ok. Hugs very ok.”
The subtext: “I know the real story, so buy my products.”
Even Manitowoc Minute’s free-spirit Charlie Berens supports wearing masks. He says in his pre-Memorial Day video, “Folks, it’s your choice. Please choose not to be a wiener. How do you know more than the White House, the CDC, the Mayo Clinic, and Spiderman?”
I am a live-and-let-live sort, except when someone else’s “freedom” makes the Chippewa Valley dangerous for my family and friends who are in especially vulnerable groups. I would like to offer my own far-fetched theories about who is “behind” COVID-19, some as bizarre as those on YouTube. If you track the money, you could even accuse the following:
• Proctor and Gamble and all those lesser known paper products companies. What was the first item to be hoarded? That staple of civilization: toilet paper.
• Clorox Company (“Big Bleach”) earned $6.2 billion in 2019. What will it net during the first year of the pandemic?
• Funeral homes. Who benefits most from mass deaths?
• Zoom and other video platforms. “Big Z” profits when all of those Jane and John Q. Publics work from home or want to beer chat with high school friends or play board games with grandkids.
• Amazon and the United States Postal Service. If you’re quarantined you’re going to shop more. And ship more. Could CEO Jeff Bezos be in cahoots with the postmaster general?
• Climate change activists (“Big Green”) have wanted manufacturers to clean up their acts for years. Now air pollution is down 33% in some American cities. Who else would want this pandemic to go on and on so they could continue keeping our gas-powered cars at home?
• This one might be a stretch, but what the heck: aliens. What if, to prepare the Earth for takeover, “Little Green Men” released this virus to wipe out the weakest, poorest and most at-risk humans?
Seriously, I realize how hard it is to focus on facts, not fear. We all want this to be over. I can’t wait to hang out with groups of friends and all of my extended family. But until COVID-19 is under control, I will be a public face-covering, social distancer who cares about my fellow citizens’ health.
See, who resides in Lake Hallie, is an author and an academic adviser and senior lecturer at UW-Eau Claire.