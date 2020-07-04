Just as it is wrong to paint any race or ethnicity with a broad brush, it also is wrong to use a broad brush to label a profession — any profession.
Police officers are now made to feel ashamed of an honorable profession because of the actions of a few. They are the villains in this real-life play. Many people now feel empowered to ramp up the run-of-the-mill disrespect and insults directed at police officers (long ago accepted by the recipients as just part of the job) with higher octane vulgarities including the always charming, “(expletive) the police,” as well as spitting on and throwing objects at them.
Police officers perform their duties without fabulous salaries or family- and life-friendly schedules. They work many night, weekend and holiday shifts to provide 24/7 protection for the common good. Many endure back problems due to carrying 20 lbs. of equipment including ballistic vests because, yes, there are dangerous people in society who care nothing about taking a life, whether civilian or protective. They do not seek applause or adulation. Rather, they just want to do their jobs well and make it home at shift’s end.
That 3-month old baby with the skull fracture from abuse? That traumatized 8-year-old sexual abuse victim who has difficulty looking the detective in the eye? That domestic abuse victim with a black eye and broken ribs? That terrified store clerk who had a gun pointed in her face during an armed robbery? These images do not magically get erased for the police officers who witnessed them.
A tough profession? According to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that works to reduce stigma tied to mental health for those in law enforcement, 2019 was a record year for the number of suicides by current or former police officers — an increase of 32% from the previous year. Approximately 25% were veterans with at least 20 years of service. A tough profession getting tougher, given all of the societal ills in the world? It would seem so.
Criminal behavior is not going away. In the first weekend since the New York City police commissioner announced he was disbanding undercover anti-crime units across every precinct, there were 22 shootings in the city. According to the Chicago Sun Times, there were 104 shootings with 14 fatalities in Chicago over Father’s Day weekend. Five of the fatalities were children.
Locally, in 2019 the city of Eau Claire, according to an annual report, had 932 reported assaults, 509 disorderly conducts, 277 robberies/burglaries, 189 driving under the influence, 188 weapon violations, 127 sex offenses, 66 vehicle thefts and 11 kidnappings/abductions. If these statistics shock you, credit your local law enforcement with making you feel safe in a community of 68,000 people.
Schools have been out of session in the traditional sense for slightly more than three months and yet decision makers — riding the anti-police sentiment — are falling over themselves in a rush to eliminate school resource officers. Has the problem of active shooters in educational settings miraculously gone away? I realize humans have notoriously short memories but come on people.
I would be remiss if I didn’t address the media coverage in the last month. In a large part, journalistic integrity and impartiality at the national level has long ago left the building. The selective reporting and coverage fashioned to fit a certain narrative is astounding. Oftentimes, the sensational headline is just that — sensational. In our fast-paced world, often people only read the headlines and base opinions on those.
It is enlightening to actually read full articles and discover the headline was actually misleading at best and deliberately slanted at worst. Ask questions, research topics below the surface and form opinions based on facts, not emotion. And certainly take with a grain of salt the latest musings of that high-profile actor or athlete.
Defund LAPD? Easy for celebrities to demand, being they most likely live in secure, gated communities and have personal security details (ironically, often comprised of ex-police officers and military. Why? I would speculate because they are the most highly trained — interesting.)
Finally, police officers do not expect pats on the back. They really don’t. What they do expect — and deserve — is being treated individually like the humans they are.
Doty, who resides in Eau Claire, has worked for almost 32 years as a civilian in protective services and is married to a law enforcement officer.