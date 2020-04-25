This occurred March 25 at BrightStar Care Facility in Waunakee. After seeing what’s happening in our country, we dedicate this story to all health care workers — thank you. No political disagreements can diminish the spirit of unity you have created.
She held our hearts
There she laid, childlike in the fetal position, existing in a declining state they called “comfort care.” Two of her children, a daughter of five-plus decades and a son one decade more, faces pressed against the steel mesh screen covering her ground-level secured window, longing to hold her 92-year-old hands, we wanted to whisper a final goodbye. But the virus vehemently denies this request. Its darkness once again forcing separation. Hopelessness looms in our hearts.
In what seems to be inappropriately loud voices we call to her. “We are here mom, we can’t come in, the microbes won’t allow it.” We half scream prayers through her sealed window desperately awaiting any movement. None comes. Eyes mist over as we are seemingly denied our final goodbyes. Unexpectedly a nurse in science fiction garb enters her room. She acknowledges our forced outdoor presence. She moves mom with care toward the window. We press the screen so firmly that we’re imprinted with metal mesh images. Our newfound accomplice honors our request that she holds mom’s limp, aged hands as we gently, slowly and reverently as we can recite the Lord’s Prayer at a volume great enough to penetrate the barrier between us. Her lips ever so slightly moved, yet again and again. Our hearts leapt. It felt as though she gently caught them, cradling them with love so secure.
Now we could say good-bye mom, your job here is done. We are going to be fine, but then you know that as you hold our hearts close to yours. We slowly left her window, sister and brother, lovingly touched by their mother through the Spirit, mother of us all. Hearing Her voice of love a reminder that hope enables us to embrace the darkness while feeling the nascent light that always resides inside of it.
Our mother died 24 hours later due to COVID-19. We wonder if she thought the hands of that caring nurse were ours. We do know that those hands represent the hands of all the frontline health care workers placing their lives in danger each day. Thank you all for being our hands and hearts as you care for our loved ones.
Ripp is a community volunteer in Eau Claire and retired educator; his sister, Sharon Bauer, resides in Shakopee, Minn.