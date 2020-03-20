We’d all like to think the worst is behind us, but we all also know that’s not true. In the coming days, the COVID-19 virus will inevitably spread, the death count will rise and the fear will feel unbearable. Aside from social distancing and washing our hands, what else can we really do?
For the aforementioned health-related concerns, I refer you to scientists. And doctors. And people who actually know.
As for the fear, I refer you to me. Not because I have the answer, but because I feel it too.
I recently put out a challenge on social media: two weeks of sharing nothing but good news. That meant that every post needed to express support, or gratitude, or appreciation for someone else. I asked people to share information that empowered, stories that emboldened and to thank those who risked their lives for the health and happiness of others.
Further, I tried to personalize the oft-impersonal social media experience by changing the meaning of familiar terms. I suggested that when we click "Post" we’re actually sending a message of "I am here for you." And when readers click "Like" they’re actually replying, "I am here for you too." I even gave it a hashtag: #LoveInTheTimeOfCOVID19.
The point? To search for a little light amid the darkness. And to try to connect more deeply from a distance. But most of all, I wanted each scroll on social media to remind us that we need not hoard our love like toilet paper. That in times of crisis, love’s the one thing that’s never in short supply.
But as one friend pointed out, my social media call for a “happy things only” highlight reel was a privilege in itself; one only afforded to those of us who have our health, our happiness and our internet connection.
It made for an interesting problem. In my Pollyannaish approach to helping people from afar, was I really helping anyone at all? After all, what good is a “Post” or a “Like” when one suffers from shortness of breath? Like it or not, small kindnesses can’t crush the coronavirus.
We’d all like to think we have the blueprint to build a better world, but we all also know that we don’t. Not individually, at least. What we share, I hope, is a commitment to building that blueprint together. Unquestionably, the virus spreads quickly, but so can good ideas. Especially good ideas made better by friends.
And so, I offer a revised pitch; my small piece to the larger blueprint.
Rather than remain at the mercy of a highly contagious disease, let’s combat it with every tool we’ve got: science, information, social distancing, handwashing, and, if it suits you, a healthy dose of gratitude too.
Even if our collective expressions of love won’t save the world, they’ll make it a better world.
One worth fighting for. And one worth loving for.
From a safe social distance, of course.
Hollars, an Eau Claire resident, is an author and professor.