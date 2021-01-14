On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the sanctity of every American’s home was violated. The Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was senselessly attacked by domestic terrorists.
These people came from around the country and organized what would become a dangerous mob stoked on by multiple members of Congress and by the president of the United States. These elected leaders fueled and initiated a coup attempt. Even with all the data that has been coming out so far, there will be much more coming. The men and women that perpetrated this crime were even proud of desecrating our nation’s capital, taking selfies and live-streaming themselves as they were punch drunk with madness.
So why did I say that the sanctity of every American’s home was violated? I said this because each of us had something taken from us. What we saw unfold was far more harmful than just an attack on a building. It strikes at the heart of what it means to be an American.
American’s are all brought up to respect our form of government. Sometimes politicians don’t live up to our expectations, and in our country, that’s why we vote. The current president was voted out of office on Nov. 3. Since then he’s done nothing but attempt to undermine the results of a legitimate election. People from his own party openly admit that he’s a pathological liar. But people still put their faith and trust in him, regardless of his many flaws. These people’s feelings are real, and we must acknowledge them as such. However, these instigators must and will be held accountable for their actions. Many arrests have been made, and many more will be made.
This was an attempt to undermine democracy by the very people that are sworn to protect it. Elected officials in this country take an oath of office and within that oath they swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all foes, foreign and domestic. These leaders failed in their duty and should therefore resign and be put on trial for high crimes against the United States of America. Inciting a riot against your own government cannot be condoned. The fact that they did this isn’t just shameful, it’s treasonous.
In order to hold these officials accountable, we should all call on them to resign their positions effectively immediately. They’ve shamed every single one of us and worst yet, they’ve disrespected our country. In Wisconsin those representatives are Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald. Sen. Ron Johnson was initially also among the group objecting to the election results. Results that even Bill Barr couldn’t challenge in any meaningful way. These objections weren’t based on fact, it was all a political ploy as senators and congressman jockey to run for president in four years.
Every bit of this insurrection and every bit of its fallout all point to major ethical and moral failings on the parts of these so-called leaders up to and including the president of the United States. They failed to honor themselves and us by playing a dishonest game of chance. In doing so, they lost any integrity they had as elected leaders because it’s quite obvious they have a lack of respect for the voters because they lied to them.
There is no honor in what we saw. There is plenty of shame though. Conservatives and GOP officials own this insurrection. This all happened on their watch, with their leaders and with their voters. Do not let them re-write history and blame antifa, the folks that perpetrated these crimes were white nationalists/supremacists, conspiracy theorists and radicalized right-wing terrorists. And make no mistake, this wasn’t patriotism, it was treason.
Roberts represents District 27 on the Eau Claire County Board.