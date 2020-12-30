“And so this is Christmas/And what have you done?/Another year over/And a new one just begun,” John Lennon wrote. Indeed.
Hello, I’m Margo Hecker of Menomonie, a member of the Leader-Telegram’s Community Advisory Board. Editor Matt Milner invited me to write a guest column about our country and its tumultuous year after comments I made during our most recent meeting that focused on the events surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, a Black man, was asphyxiated by police. “I can’t breathe,” he said. Those three words encapsulate the essence of this year in so many ways.
And so the Year of the Pandemic has morphed into the Year of Our Reckoning. Let’s see: What all has happened in 2020?
The entire world continues to remain in the grip of a pandemic that started in Wuhan, China, in late 2019. It runs fiercely in different parts of the globe. Most recently, news reports are saying another strain of COVID-19 has developed. The cracks in our society were exposed. In the United States, higher rates of Black and brown people died because of income and health insurance disparities.
The much-contested, when-will-it-ever-end election for president of the United States occurred on Nov. 3. Democrat Joe Biden was elected president over incumbent Donald Trump, the Republican elected in 2016. Election turnout was massive. Trump continues to contest the election. His lawsuits in many jurisdictions have mostly been rejected and the Electoral College has verified Biden as winner.
Climate change continued to wreak havoc on the planet, with wildfires in California, a miles-long iceberg breaking off from its source, unusual weather patterns, and petroleum remaining the dominant source of fuel for vehicles and a hefty source of global warming. You know, the usual stuff. There’s another example of “I can’t breathe.” How will we address that?
And because of Floyd’s murder, there was rioting in Minneapolis. There were other incidents of violence and death and protests against police ...
Hey, wait a minute! You’re certainly not an expert on race relations! You’re a white woman from Menomonie! Why are you writing about this?
I most certainly am not an expert in race relations. I am a retired marriage and family therapist who worked primarily in Eau Claire and Altoona before I retired a few years ago, specializing in younger children and working with couples. Before that, I was a newspaper journalist for 21 years, including editor of the Dunn County News from 1997-99.
My first job out of college was as reporter at a newspaper located thee miles from a reservation in North Dakota. Over the years, I came to respect and value Native American cultures as I learned more about them. By the time I became editor of the Dunn County News in 1997, I was ready to recommend as the voice of the newspaper that the Menomonie Indians teams name be changed because it appropriated something that was not the community’s to take.
Years later, I don’t know the exact year, the Menomonie High School name became the Menomonie Mustangs. By that time, I had left journalism and had a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy from UW-Stout and other issues of truth to address, namely traumatized kids, depressed and anxious people and unhappy marriages.
In all fairness, Milner didn’t know details about the Menomonie Indians. I made a comment about coming to terms with race in our country in our most recent Zoom meeting. Like any good editor, he heard an opinion that he thought should be voiced. That’s what happens when you’re expected to come into a community and change a system, in this case a newspaper, that has fallen behind in some ways. Deadlines must be met. It’s a business. You don’t know, you can’t know, all the details. It’s complicated. That’s why I volunteered for the Community Advisory Board. I understood. I had tried to change things a few decades earlier in Menomonie.
One question Milner and Publisher Randy Rickman have is how do we move the community forward in terms of addressing racial inequities?
My advice to the leaders of this newspaper comes from something I learned at UW-Stout as a graduate student in marriage and family therapy, the concept of leading and pacing. A good therapist (newspaper editor) leads clients (readers) to their discoveries in therapy (citizenship), while walking with or pacing them. Then add into the equation the concepts of right and wrong, social justice, which our nation is still growing into. People are equal and everyone deserves to be treated equally. All people deserve fair wages, fair health insurance, liberty and justice. Our planet deserves fairness and justice, too. Of course, all that is easier said than done.
I am glad I’m no longer a newspaper editor or a marriage and family therapist. I am happy in my “worked hard all my life and now I get to enjoy it” retirement to spend time exploring ideas, walking the dog and being a good grandmother, a good elder.
“War is over,” wrote John Lennon, “if you want it.”