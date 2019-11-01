The old adage is true — there is nothing more certain in life than death and taxes.
Of the two, only death is essentially unpredictable. While our minds and bodies may be healthy, a simple accident can take it all away. Living to see another day means we have aged. We live day by day as it turns into decades, or maybe not. While our life journey cannot be predicted, we do have choices to make. We can be prepared.
Our community is blessed with health care experts who support and care for us and our loved ones as we near the day we leave this physical world. Programs such as palliative care and hospice care are the framework for support. Hospice is not synonymous with the end but rather ensures that the time we have left is lived in comfort and with the quality and dignity everyone deserves.
It’s important that those being cared for have a team of medical and spiritual professionals leading the way to make sure care for body, mind and spirit is achieved. Palliative care offers a specialty of providers who work to understand a person’s care goals and are available to help manage complicated and life-limiting illnesses.
Here’s the important part: Make decisions now about your unpredictable life journey. Take time to have conversations about the what-ifs. Determine your definition of quality of life, and then make important decisions. Do you want a ventilator, or to be artificially fed if medical professionals deem you would have very little quality of life? What are your wishes and goals if you have an accident or can no longer convey them as your medical condition declines? How do you take the burden from others and ensure your wishes are carried out?
The answer is simple. Have the conversation and write it down. Take advantage of creating a legal document at no cost to you. Download the State of Wisconsin Power of Attorney for Healthcare document or contact your health care provider or the local ADRC office.
Take advantage of our community events to learn more, such as Be Empowered: Healthcare Decision Making on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dove Healthcare – Wissota Health & Regional Vent Center in Chippewa Falls. At this free community event presented by UW-Eau Claire Continuing Education, in partnership with the Chippewa Valley Continuum of Care, learn more about how you can be empowered in your health care decision-making. To register visit uwec.ly/empowered or call 836-3636.
Don’t be afraid to map out the details surrounding an unpredictable event in your life.
Lauer is director of palliative care, home health and hospice services for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.