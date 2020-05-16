Coronavirus deaths were just over 21,000 on Easter Sunday. Since then, over 60,000 people have died and more than 1.1 million people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S.
— Johns Hopkins University
Imagine for a moment, if you will, how many more we would have had if we all had not sheltered in place. As of this time, there is no definitive treatment and no cure for COVID-19. Certainly, living differently, let us all continue to be diligent, patient and abide by the CDC and WHO guidelines to prevent not only the spread of this disease but many other infectious diseases as well. Let us also keep those who are infected, those recovering, those who have died and their loved ones/families and all professionals working to prevent this virus in our daily thoughts and prayers.
Often with environmental catastrophes — wars, pandemics, etc. — people are forced to slow down and take a serious look at their lives’ priorities. Many people have these priorities already in order and have affirmed their beliefs and core values.
Let’s be reminded of a few priorities that may be surfacing in our lives. Maybe we need to take a more serious assessment of how we are living from a slightly different perspective with an observation of the priorities that may be surfacing in all our lives.
Faith: The priority of a strong belief system and way of life that provides us hope now and a lifetime of peace, love and joy for eternity. Many have their faith as a priority. Many are finding how necessary a strong faith may be during difficult times.
Family: The priority of a strong family nucleus and how important it is to regularly communicate, practice patience and unconditionally love each other. Many already have family as a priority in their lives. Many are finding out the value of family now that they have more time.
Education: The priority of learning and those who professionally provide those opportunities nine months a year for 12 years. Many are now realizing the patience, love and dedication it takes to be an effective educator.
Touch: This priority is priceless. Regaining the importance of touch after this pandemic subsides will be crucial. How will we get back to being OK with a genuine hug, a sweet caress, a firm handshake or even a fist bump? Virginia Satir, a noted therapist and author, states in her research that we all need at least eight “touches” daily to maintain our mental, emotional and social well-being and suggests we get 12 to really grow as a human being.
Well-being and overall wellness: The value of caring for ourselves and each taking a personal responsibility in all eight of the dimensions that make us well — socially, emotionally/mentally, physically, occupationally, intellectually, environmentally, financially and, certainly, spiritually. Not just physically, as many of us use this as an assessment of how “healthy” or “well” we are now.
As we have the coronavirus on the forefront of our thoughts and actions, we also need to keep in mind the other lifestyle diseases that kill many Americans each year as well. The top eight killers of Americans in 2019 were:
• Heart disease: 614,348.
• Cancer: 591,699.
• Chronic lower respiratory disease: 147,101.
• Accidents: 136,053.
• Stroke: 133,033.
• Alzheimer’s disease: 93,541.
• Diabetes: 76,488.
• Influenza/pneumonia: 55,227.
Let’s stay keenly aware of the many other lifestyle diseases we all need to try and prevent. As we do so, let our priorities rise to the top of our daily living.
Kidd, of Eau Claire, is an educator, instructor, speaker and author.