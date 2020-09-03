President Theodore Roosevelt said: “Character, in the long run, is the decisive factor in the life of an individual and of nations alike.” By our votes on Nov. 3, we citizens will decide the future character of the United States.
I think we should first reset our national character to value by telling the truth supported by science. Dr. Anthony Fauci, our top infectious disease expert, has received online threats and negative personal encounters so that he now has a security detail requested by the Department of Health and Human Services. Fauci has been vilified as being anti-Trump instead of affirmed for sharing accurate information about COVID-19.
Second, we should reset our national character to treat people humanely. As the Dalai Lama said: “Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.”
And, as Mr. Rogers said: “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”
Never again should we separate children from their immigrant parents. And, we should stop making asylum applicants wait in crowded camps in Mexico without adequate sanitation, clean drinking water and safety from assault. Although the Supreme Court ruled on March 11 that it is legal to make applicants wait in Mexico, that does not mean we should treat asylum applicants in that manner.
Third, we should reset our character to stand by our allies. The Syrian Kurds fought with us against I.S.I.S., and 11,000 gave their lives in the war. But on Oct. 7, 2019, President Donald Trump informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey that the United States would not intervene if Turkey attacked the Kurds. With Turkey’s superior military, 100,000 Syrian Kurds have been displaced from their homes near the border with Turkey. We should stand by our allies instead of “throwing them under the bus” as Trump did with the Syrian Kurds.
Fourth, we should reset our national character to help states provide medical care to residents and needed medical equipment to people on the front lines of caring for the sick. The Trump administration has made it more difficult for states to provide medical care to people who qualify for Medicaid, which covers about one in five Americans, by imposing rigid funding caps. Also, too many first responders, nurses and doctors have not had the personal protective equipment they need. On May 9, Trump spoke of giving 8,000 ventilators to allies, because we apparently had more than we needed. This was after he belatedly used the Defense Production Act to have companies like Ford, GM, GE and Medtronic produce ventilators.
Fifth, as President Ulysses S. Grant said: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict the dividing line will not be Mason's and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side and superstition, ambition, and ignorance on the other.” We need to reset our national character to appeal to our intelligence, kindness and fair-minded patriotism instead of appealing to our prejudice, ignorance and desire for law and order without addressing our problems.
We need a president who both helps us maintain law and order and also addresses our problems with racism, law enforcement's use of deadly force and desires for white primacy. On June 1, it was in no way appropriate for the police to fire tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters and then, mounted on horseback, disperse the crowd so that Trump and administration officials could walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity of the president holding a Bible.
By our votes on Nov. 3, we citizens will reset our national character by those we elect as president, vice president, senators, representatives and state officials. We should not reelect Trump, because he and his administration have not demonstrated the positive traits we needed to reset our national character.
Carlson was a church pastor and chaplain for 37 years and a longtime resident of Eau Claire before retiring to Arizona.