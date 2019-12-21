When Bernie Sanders speaks, he employs the subjects “we” and “us,” not “I” or “me.”
It is a manner of speaking rare among politicians, especially in a day and age dominated by shallow, self-absorption and social media savvy. The guy simply isn’t interested in whatever modern culture says a person is supposed to say or do. He’s not poll-tested. He doesn’t kiss anyone’s butt. He ignores the desire for instant gratification and regularly reminds us of our common past, framing a set of values that cuts through the usual charade of divisiveness and triangulation.
You can boil down his entire message to: “Power and resources belong to all of us, not just corporations or the billionaire class.”
Indeed, Bernie has said more or less exactly this same thing for as long as anyone can remember.
• • •
Health care is a human right.
Land, water, food, affordable housing — these things belong to people, not corporations.
We should end endless war.
We should invest in public education, not jails and incarceration.
We should guarantee a living wage for every worker.
We should bust the trusts and break up the big banks.
We should transform our energy systems and marshal in a Green New Deal.
We should stand united against those in power who wish to divide us up.
• • •
Like his heroes — Martin Luther King Jr., Eugene Debs and FDR — Bernie uses his bully pulpit to organize and inspire.
He has fundamentally changed the tone of democratic politics.
He has framed the national debate.
He has a vision and everybody knows what it is. (Quick: What does Joe Biden stand for?)
Bernie’s strongest support comes from independents, anti-partisans and young people — especially young people of color. He is, by far, the candidate most likely to turn out the least likeliest voters. (This should be particularly important to those whose main objective is to get rid of the current president, as it is Donald Trump who will certainly turn out a great many other disaffected or unlikely voters, should the Democrats nominate yet another uninspiring stooge.)
Bernie’s supporters are a motley and interesting bunch: anti-globalization reactionaries, civil libertarian constitutionalists, social justice progressives and pro-peace radicals.
Bernie’s support bridges the rural and urban divide.
His supporters, by every objective measure, are the most loyal.
His campaign has raised a record amount of money from a record number of contributors. (Average donation: $18.)
The New York Times had to create an entirely different map (one without Bernie) to show where other Democratic candidates’ support was coming from.
Bernie can easily win the Electoral College. If he’s the nominee, Democrats (even those who do not like him) will actively vote for Bernie because (as they have been lecturing independents for a very long time) they will never, under any circumstances, vote for the other guy. Meanwhile, those of us who remain unmoved by partisan politics will actually have a candidate worth voting for. (If there is a spoiler in the race, it will not be Sanders. Neither the socialists nor the Green Party will mount any serious objection to his candidacy. And if the Libertarians put up someone significant, that candidate will pull votes from Trump.)
In a general election, Bernie will win every state won by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and he will pick up Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, giving him, at minimum, 278 Electoral College votes. (If he wins Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio — all entirely possible — that translates to 351 Electoral College votes, the most such votes since Barack Obama cleaned house in 2008.)
Here’s the clincher: The political establishment doesn’t scare Sanders. To the contrary, the more insurmountable the odds, the harder he works and the more popular he becomes. At some point, even the media will have to pay attention.
Novak, a writer, teacher, stonemason, farmhand and storekeeper, lives in Eau Claire.