I was 8 years old and too distracted by toys and games to notice that it was past the time my mom or dad would usually arrive to pick me up from my after-school program. My older cousin, Crystal, eventually came, and she tried to explain to me that my dad was in the hospital and that we were leaving school to go there — to visit him.
I only remember the drive to the hospital in brief glimpses, but I recall that I was soon greeted by family members and my mom. All I could piece together was that my dad had something wrong with his heart, he would need to be in the hospital for five days and he would be having something called “open-heart surgery.”
I felt safe knowing that my dad was OK, but when my mom and I returned home, I felt an insecurity that I had never known before. I felt unprotected by my father’s absence. It had always been my mom, dad and I — just the three of us — and with one of us missing, it did not feel whole. He was only going to be gone a little less than a week, but I was young and overwhelmed by the things I did not and could not understand.
His health has improved tremendously since his surgery and he has learned to live with his heart disease by eating differently and staying active. However, what I learned when I was 8 years old still holds true in my life 12 years later, especially throughout the worries myself and my family have had throughout this pandemic. When my dad was ill, I wanted to do anything I could to show him that I cared, that I knew he was in pain and that I wanted to help. I needed to remind myself of those same values when it became clear that the coronavirus typically had a more devastating impact on people with underlying health conditions: people like my dad.
I truly believe that love requires a certain degree of sacrifice. We have to accommodate, compromise and change for the better to ensure that the most important people in our lives continue to trust us and know that they are loved by us.
By mid-March of this year, my boyfriend and I were living back in our hometown of Green Bay with our own families; our houses are only 15 minutes apart. At that time, there were few confirmed cases in Green Bay, but Wisconsin was just initiating its stay-at-home order. It had never crossed my mind that I would not be able to see my boyfriend. I casually mentioned to my mom that he and I were going to make plans soon, and she tried to explain to me why it was not possible. I am a journalism student, I avidly read and watch the news and I knew about the contagious nature of COVID-19. I knew that both of my parents had underlying health conditions, which deemed them a more vulnerable population to coronavirus. I had no plans to see anyone else outside of my mom and dad, who I was quarantining with. Yet, I still struggled to understand why I could not see my boyfriend. I was frustrated and angry at first whenever the realization crossed my mind that it could be weeks, even months, until I saw him again.
Only a short amount of time passed before I realized how unbelievably selfish I was being. Just as I had wanted to do anything and everything I could to make my dad feel better when he was in the hospital for his heart disease, I needed to do anything and everything I could to ensure my parents’ safety during this pandemic. This required me to stay home.
Throughout March and April, I became tremendously saddened when I heard stories of people who were restricted from visiting their loved ones as they fought or died from COVID-19 in the hospital. How could I risk placing my parents in a situation where they would not be able to support each other in the hospital if either of them became extremely ill from COVID-19?
By staying home, I was committing myself to a selfless love where I kept the safety of my parents and my boyfriend as my top priority. For three months out of the year, my boyfriend and I are already in a long-distance relationship with limited means of contacting each other, so I believe this was why another 2½ months away from each other was emotionally challenging for me to accept. However, it was important for me to acknowledge that some couples are separated for even longer amounts of time, and some people are losing their significant others, partners and spouses to this virus.
COVID-19 has required everyone to make sacrifices. People have disrupted their routines, started wearing masks in public places and transitioned to virtual communication as a means of safely staying connected. To me, there is no stronger way to show love.
Van Sistine is a creative writing and journalism major at UW-Eau Claire and news editor for the Spectator.