On March 22, the Leader Telegram published an op-ed by its former editor, Don Huebscher, entitled “Let's focus on attacking the cost side of college.” Huebscher argues in the piece that colleges are simply spending too much money on student services like LSU’s “lazy river,” which was constructed as part of its new recreation center. While this amenity seems frivolous and unnecessary, it does not even remotely define the current financial crisis that higher education is experiencing — especially in Wisconsin.
The UW System saw the fourth largest decline in per-student spending in the U.S. between 2013 and 2018. The two primary sources of revenue for the UW System are general purpose revenue (GPR) funding and tuition/student fees. Rather than a red herring example from Louisiana, we should be honest about our declining commitment to excellent education here in Wisconsin and why, as Huebscher points out, the cost of attending a four-year institution has doubled since 1989. The UW System has about 32,000 more full-time students than it did in 1973. But Wisconsin has reduced its GPR funding by about $500 million dollars since that year. Since 2001, GPR funding per student has declined by more than one-third. At the same time, Wisconsin’s GPR fund has grown annually by an average of 1.95%. We have simply deprioritized and devalued higher education in Wisconsin.
Starved for money and resources, faculty, staff and administrators are doing everything they can to continue Wisconsin’s tradition of excellent education. About 36,000 students graduate every year from the UW System and over 80% of them stay in Wisconsin. This infusion of highly educated people into our workforce and social fabric will go a long way to shape the future of this state. Decisions on dealing with the budget crisis will have far-reaching consequences. Huebscher suggests not just larger class sizes (which have proven to reduce learning for most students) but using “modern technology” to have one instructor teach a system-wide class. He seems to limit this model to introductory courses that comprise students’ general education. Huebscher seems to perceive these classes as “hoops” that students need to jump through in order to get to the upper-level classes more associated with their major courses of study. Too often college is seen as a ticket to a specific job — the cheaper the ticket, the better. This is not only inaccurate, it is dangerous.
The current reality is that most people need a college degree to enter the middle class and earn a livable wage. Graduating with the skills and knowledge to enter the workforce is a critical part of a college education. But graduates today will likely change careers multiple times before they are 40 years old. If all students learn in college is how to do one particular job well they will not be equipped for the challenges that come with navigating economic and career changes. The skills learned in those general education classes — critical thinking, communication, creative problem-solving, self-expression, articulating complex ideas in an understandable way, and seeing the connections between disciplines — will be necessary tools for today’s graduates. And they won’t learn them in a class with a student to instructor ratio of 3,000 to 1.
Most importantly, a true college experience is not solely about career preparation. This is probably the only time in a person’s life where their main focus is on exploring new ideas, learning new concepts, reflecting on how they see the world and challenging their own worldviews. Excellent education transcends the marketplace and workforce and gets at the core of who we are and who we aspire to be. The goal of education is to help students reach their full potential as human beings. Along with providing technical and industrial skills, the role of higher education is to help students identify the obstacles for reaching their human potential and developing the skills to overcome those obstacles. The marketplace also does not define who we are as people. An excellent college education helps students define themselves as engaged members of their communities, compassionate neighbors and global citizens. It helps them identify social conditions that cause oppression and violence and equips them with the knowledge and skills to change those conditions and make their communities better for everyone.
The UW System is at a crossroads. Wisconsin can continue to starve it of resources, ignoring the public good it provides to the state economically and socially. It can adopt cost-saving measures like creating huge classes with remote instructors as Huebscher suggests, accelerating the demise of anything resembling excellent education or even legitimate learning environments. It can further erode the general education component of the curriculum where students develop the skills to become lifelong learners and engaged citizens. Or it can re-prioritize higher education in ways that help students, faculty and staff build a learning environment together that embodies the ultimate goal of education — reaching our full potential as human beings.
Handley is a senior lecturer in the Social Science Department at UW-Stout.