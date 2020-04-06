When my local chamber of commerce hosted a virtual town hall with more than 300 participants, it ensured that the businesses received the latest resources to stay afloat and keep people employed despite widespread closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As chambers of commerce throughout the region search for ways to help their members remain sustainable, digital tools like webcasting and web conferencing have emerged as essential tools to overcome the limited logistics of doing business of today’s environment.
Staff meetings, town halls, sporting events, concerts, virtual tours, trainings, conferences and sales calls are now only possible with a strong digital connection and the right tools. And if you don’t have that or provide it, you might be out of business.
Our current conditions are opening up new markets for businesses in ways they hadn’t thought of or considered until now. While business was headed in that direction already, the coronavirus pandemic has made this digital transition essential, no matter how big or small the organization.
Today, businesses and chambers of commerce of are scrambling to become truly digital enterprises, relying heavily on teleconferencing and webcasting. These virtual gatherings allow businesses to extend the boundaries of their message well beyond their geographic location, and in a manner not previously possible.
We know there will be companies that will struggle to keep pace and afford the tools of a truly digital business. Nonprofits, government, and schools and universities will meet financial and connection challenges.
Some organizations will even oppose making the switch, as many have with social media.
And we all know how much social media has become part of our daily lives and our economy — for better or worse.
It’s incumbent upon companies with greater resources to help other businesses make the digital transition. What good is our success if our business communities struggle?
Now more than ever, executives need to look for ways to contribute to communities. Keeping local businesses digitally connected and equipped might be the best method of ensuring their success over time.
Creating that sustainability will guarantee our communities are prepared to face challenges brought on by market fluctuations, political changes, global events and even climate change.
Keeping our businesses connected is essential to the health and well-being of all of us.
Hoffmann is CEO of Eau Claire-based WIN Technology.