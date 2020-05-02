Over the past few months, we’ve been forced to reshuffle our daily routines and adapt our institutions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Our public K-12 education system has been no different. Although our school buildings and facilities have been closed, our teachers, support staff and administrators have continued to educate, feed and serve children in our 421 school districts throughout the state. They are on the front lines and have been working hard to keep our school communities functioning effectively.
Behind them stand their locally elected school boards comprised of people just like you — local residents who care deeply about the future of our communities and our students.
I’ve been continually impressed by how our districts have been rising up to meet the challenges of this unprecedented time. No shift of this magnitude is perfect, of course, but the fact that they are continuing to feed and remotely educate our children is a testament to their adaptability and leadership. They’ve proven that our schools are more than buildings. They are communities of professionals making a difference every day.
Behind the scenes, school boards have been working hard to adapt district policies, redirect resources and guide district decision-making. How should teachers handle grading and testing? How should the school safely prepare and deliver food? How will the district provide WiFi to those students without it so they can keep up with schoolwork? What will the graduation ceremony look like?
At times, board members have had to sift through a torrent of shifting information. At other times, they’ve had to make decisions based solely on their best judgment. In the coming months, they’ll need to plan how to re-open schools under these unique circumstances, redirect resources to address the expanded academic and emotional needs of students this fall, and work to improve their systems so they are even better prepared for the next disruption to learning.
Through this crisis, our state’s long tradition of local control has continued to serve us well. Even as social distancing keeps them apart physically, boards have continued to stay connected to each other and their communities. They are still meeting — most of them virtually — and remain responsive to the public who elected them.
Our public schools have long served as the cornerstone of our communities. In recent days, we’ve seen their resilience and value firsthand. If you haven’t thanked a teacher, food service worker, bus driver, school custodian or principal recently, please take a moment to do so. They are on the front lines of serving our students.
And remember there are others behind the scenes who are working hard as well to keep everything running. We tip our hats to our local school boards and district administrators. Thank you for all you do.
Ashley is executive director of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, an organization representing all 421 school boards and 12 cooperative educational service agency (CESA) boards of control in the state.