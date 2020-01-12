In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s courageous decision to remove Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani off the battlefield, Iran has made it clear its revolutionary regime will stop at nothing to export its agenda abroad. Over the last year alone, Iran has escalated its ruthless actions; however, the Iranian agenda to push through hard and proxy forces to disrupt and bring terrorism to the Middle East has been ongoing since the ayatollah took power in 1979.
This agenda includes the creation and proliferation of nuclear weapons, threatening our allies in Israel and countless attacks on American and coalition forces. At no point has Iran shown a genuine interest in peaceful reform. Instead, Soleimani continuously disregarded the red line imposed by the Trump administration that killing Americans will not be tolerated.
I stand by Trump’s decision to reinforce that red line, unlike the Obama administration and the Democrats who have consistently coddled and financed the Iranian regime. Taking a page from the pacifist playbook, the Obama administration brokered the 2015 Iran deal in the hopes of a denuclearized Iran. This included hundreds of millions in cash to the Iranian government as part of the agreement. Iran used these funds to continue financing its military and nuclear ambitions, helping it become the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism. Iran appeased the Obama administration, but continued to fund terrorist activities around the globe, specifically in Iraq and Afghanistan where I saw firsthand the militant actions of these terror groups who will do anything to kill Americans.
As the leader of the Quds Force, a terrorist organization within the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s terrorist ambitions, producing blueprints and material for IED creation and demolition. These cruel actions made Soleimani responsible for hundreds of American and coalition deaths and wounds, potentially including my own.
During my deployment to Panjwai in 2012, my platoon was involved in an IED explosion. The IED blast resulted in the amputation of both of my legs below the knee. While this was a sacrifice I was willing to make for my country, we cannot continue allowing the Iranian regime to prop up terrorist groups who carry out attacks against Americans.
Trump made a bold decision, showing leadership in the face of rabid partisan opposition at home. This strike eliminated a leading terrorist, not a respectable foreign official. Democrats like Ilhan Omar show that they will never give Trump credit, even when his actions defend American lives. These same Democrats who coddled Iran and oppose Soleimani’s death are the same ones who want to remove Trump from office. Political games should never come at the expense of protecting Americans.
Career politicians who will do and say anything to climb the ladder contribute to this problem and are the reason Trump needs a warrior from outside politics with real world experience to join him in the fight. I would be honored to be a reinforcement in Congress.
Church, of Hudson, is a retired U.S. Army captain running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 7th District.