UW-Eau Claire’s impact on the community of Eau Claire and the entire Chippewa Valley region has been evident for more than 100 years, and today as we work to overcome the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our commitment to educating our students and bettering the world around us is as strong as it was when this university was founded.
We’re proud to announce that starting in April, UW-Eau Claire, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open a community vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Thousands of community members will have the opportunity to be vaccinated as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
This clinic is possible due to the remarkable partnership that exists between UW-Eau Claire and the City-County Health Department. Over the past year, UW-Eau Claire has worked in unison with the health department to test, educate and now vaccinate residents in our community. With more than 10,000 students and more than 1,000 employees on our campus, we have been focused on ways to help Eau Claire rise above this historic pandemic to find a path forward. The UW System is rooted in the mission to bridge the gap between what happens in our classrooms and the community.
To be approved by FEMA and DHS to establish a community vaccine clinic is no small task. We were able to receive that approval because we have been working with the health department for the better part of the past year to offer antigen testing on campus and at Eau Claire Memorial High School. We have learned a lot along the way, and the bond we have built with our community partners was critical as we applied to become a FEMA vaccination site. Hundreds of people have worked thousands of hours to help us reach this point, and we want to thank everyone in the community who has contributed to this cause, including our UW-Eau Claire nursing faculty and students.
The city, the county and the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce have all joined UW-Eau Claire to help educate our community as we navigate the ever-changing world of this public health challenge. And our local health care providers, including Mayo Clinic Health System and Marshfield Clinic, have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. Many communities across the country, which have not been buoyed by such partnerships, have struggled to serve residents who are left to wade through mixed messages in turbulent times. We are clearly in a fortunate situation to be working with such a spectacular contingent of community partners, leaders and allies. For that we are thankful.
While we realize we are still months away from being able to gather in large groups, we are proud to be able to help our community make progress. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as additional doses become available and the number of eligible people increases, and we invite you to come to Zorn Arena starting in April. And we look forward to seeing you again on campus this fall to enjoy UW-Eau Claire and all that it offers.
Schmidt and Crikette, respectively, are chancellor and vice chancellor at UW-Eau Claire.