Strange Senate runoff election a spectacle
The national spotlight is clearly on the Senate runoff in Georgia on Jan. 5. But why? There’s an incredibly stupid election law in that state which says that a candidate must garner 50% of the vote on the scheduled election day or the second-place loser must be granted a do-over to try again a month later.
For example, Republican candidate David Perdue received 2,462,617 votes and beat his Democratic Party opponent, Jon Ossoff, by 88,098 votes. But because a third-party Libertarian candidate received a measly 115,039 votes, Perdue’s total vote count was only 49.7% of the total votes cast, thus allowing Ossoff a good shot at snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat.
Should at least one of the two Republican candidates be successful in January, Senate control will remain with the Republican Party for at least the next two years. By “control,” I mean merely maintaining the critically important committee chairmanships. But with such a slim margin, they will constantly be at the mercy of the typical wimps and weasels in their own party; namely, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey. Following in the footsteps of the late John McCain, we can fully expect these RINOs to regularly “cross the aisle” to deliver victory after victory for the Harris-Biden administration.
Current estimates are that about a half-billion will be spent to influence Georgia voters in this runoff, with much of that dough coming from the Silicon Valley billionaires hoping to buy the Senate and advance their make-America-weak-again globalist agenda.
Come Jan. 5, let’s hope only “legal” ballots will be counted this time around, so at least Republicans can continue to provide some “checks and balances” there in the D.C. swamp.
David Hanvelt
Eau Claire
Johnson, colleagues not getting the job done
This is an open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson. Actually, I don’t believe he deserves the title of senator before his name.
When he was elected, he swore an oath to the protect and defend the U.S. Constitution and all the people of this country.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak and being chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, I haven’t witnessed any hearings on trying to do anything about any concrete measures to protect the American public. All I have seen are his efforts to promote the lies and misinformation coming from the twisted, incompetent grifter residing in the White House.
I believe that he and many of his cohorts are fortunate they are in the Senate and not the U.S. military. Because by now many of them would have been court martialed and dishonorably discharged for dereliction of duty.
I challenge anyone to factually dispute these claims. If you try, you are just like Johnson. You can’t handle the truth.
Jim Schrader
Menomonie