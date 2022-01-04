If a person eats pizza for breakfast, lunch and supper every day of their life, most would agree that they should pursue a more balanced diet to improve their physical and mental health. Yet we now know that about 85 million voters in our last national election behave in a very similar manner when it comes to the kind of news and political opinion they consume on a daily basis. Surely it has taken a toll on their intellectual prowess and impaired their judgement.
Not only do so-called “progressives” try to shield themselves from any exposure to opposing views, they actively seek to silence those views entirely; thus their 25-year effort to abolish fair-and-balanced media outlet Fox News.
Having been spoon-fed a mixture of instruction and indoctrination from preschool through college, it’s no surprise many Dems enter adulthood with the belief that America is the root cause of all evil in the world, that wanting secure borders is racist and that any crime short of murder deserves only probation.
Who’s left to tell them otherwise? They have found their safe space in the ideological bubble of the Democratic Party media: the Associated Press, ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, NPR, propagandists like CNN and MSNBC, newspapers like the New York Times and Washington Post, Time magazine, Politico, and the cancel-culture platforms of social media. No genuine conservative voices allowed. Pizza, pizza, pizza, every meal, every day.
If millions of remorseful Harris-Biden voters are hoping to lose a few of those political pizza-pounds after the holidays, how about a New Year’s resolution to modify their unhealthy intake of this lock-step leftist lunacy by finding a news and information source that at least tries to present some balance to their readers, viewers and listeners? Thankfully, a few such outlets still exist.