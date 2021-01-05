Businesses’ efforts during COVID lauded
As a member of a “vulnerable” group when it comes to COVID-19, my wife and I want to thank area businesses that have been flexible, innovative and consumer-friendly while trying to cope during the pandemic.
Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops like Silly Serrano, The Goat, Ramones, and Nucleus have adapted to provide carryout or curbside dining options that allow customers to enjoy the food and drinks while making it easier for customers to support the business.
Other business like Office Max, Festival Foods, Best Buy, Blaine’s and Walgreens — to name a few — are offering online purchasing and curbside pickup. Again, we customers who understand the real threat of COVID can do our shopping and remain safe.
It has not been easy for any business during this pandemic, and, unfortunately, some businesses will fail. However, the changes that businesses have made may ensure the survival of most businesses and the safety of customers.
Charles Russell
Eau Claire