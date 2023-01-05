Veterans facility, event impressive
The week before Christmas, I drove up to the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner to take part in the ceremony of laying wreaths on the graves.
There were many people there from the Eau Claire, Chippewa and Menomonie area — even several busloads. It was the largest group they have ever had and it was an exceptional day in every way.
Although it was a cold, cloudy day with knee-deep snow, everyone was so happy to be there. We were all there for one purpose — to honor these veterans. Everyone worked together and visited with each other, sharing stories of where they were from and why they had come. Each one found a place to help and over 1,900 wreaths were laid in what seemed like no time at all. Everyone talked about how they plan to come again next year. This was the most wreaths they have ever had, and we all hope that one day every grave will have a wreath.
This is the cemetery for all the veterans in the western Wisconsin area and it is a beautiful place. Yet many are unaware it even exists. We need to get the word out.
I sincerely hope that every newspaper will do a feature article this cemetery. If you would like to take a photo tour online, just type in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in your computer search bar.
Ann Norton
Colfax
Meeting will cover conservation
Have you wondered how Wisconsin has gone from being a conservation leader to a state that has failed to establish a basic standard for the contaminant PFAS in groundwater? The League of Women Voters of Greater Chippewa Valley is co-sponsoring a virtual program on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. that helps to answer this question.
The evening program will highlight the shift of power that has occurred over the last 10 years between state’s three branches of government — legislative, executive and judicial — established in the constitution as co-equal branches. The impacts of specific laws, court rulings and the inability of the Legislature to act on executive appointees will be discussed. The program concludes with specific actions and policy changes that can help bring back the balance of power in Wisconsin.
The program is based on a recent publication of Wisconsin Green Fire, a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to advance science-informed analysis and policy solutions to address Wisconsin’s greatest conservation challenges.
Registration for this program is available at our website — please check the “Events” page at lwv-gcv.org. Join us and 17 other local leagues across the state co-sponsoring this event to better understand how environmental and conservation policies may be stymied or thwarted and what you can do to ensure that Wisconsin maintains its environmental legacy.
Annemarie McClellan and Ellen Ochs
LWV-GCV co-presidents
Divergent letters leave impression
I must comment on two letters to the editor. One I believe hits the nail on the head; the other misses the nail by several million miles.
The first writer makes several inarguable points about abortion that I agree with totally. The most succinct and undeniably true is, “An unborn baby is a separate person from its mother so ‘my body, my choice’ doesn’t really make sense.” The rest of her letter is as true as this.
The other writer has a horribly distorted concept about Christians being persecuted because they are forcing their beliefs on him and others. The fact is that understanding that a 6-week-old fetus is as much a human being as a 6-week-old baby can be the belief of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, animists, atheists and anyone else in this world.
It’s true that abortion isn’t condemned or condoned in the Bible. But consider why that is: because it isn’t necessary when one of Moses’ commandments prohibits murder. I will concede that the writer is right about suggesting that we should mind our own business, but would add this caveat: Take your own advice.
Birney Dibble
Eau Claire
Trump’s record speaks volumes
Generally, I don’t waste time arguing with supporters of the former president. Like me, they lived through four years of his lies, ignorance and graft. Unlike me, they have an impenetrable blind spot that obscures his many failings and believe any criticism of “Dear Leader” must be false.
However, an assertion by a letter writer in the Dec. 30 Leader-Telegram cannot be allowed to pass without comment. The writer alleged that President Joe Biden is failing to defend the U.S. Constitution whereas the former president upheld it.
First of all, illegal immigrants and drugs came into the country during the former president’s term just as they’re coming in now. It’s just that for conservatives these issues, like federal deficit spending, become a “crisis” only when a Democrat is president.
Secondly, the former president did not by any stretch of the imagination defend the Constitution. He tried to extort information from Ukraine before sending them aid. (“I would like you to do us a favor though.”) He pressured the governor of Georgia and other state officials to change their vote totals. (“I just want you to find me 11,780 votes.”) He solicited ideas from aides on ways to send fake electors to Washington. When that failed he urged a mob of supporters to violently halt the certification of the new president. He smuggled sensitive, secret documents out of the White House and refused repeated requests to return them. He was the most lawless occupant of the Oval Office since at least Richard Nixon, and probably longer.
If it’s any comfort to the earlier writer, I’m sure Republicans will try to impeach Biden. They certainly have signaled no intent to pass laws that would help most Americans.
Bill Mills
Eau Claire
Plastic bags have variety of uses
What are we going to do when we go to stores and they do not use plastic bags? We use those bags for so many things other than what we buy at the stores.
So what are we going to do? Well, maybe we should contact Rwanda, UK, Bangladesh and others and ask them what they use. Just sit back and think what you do with those bags other than hauling items out of the stores. I bet you have more uses for those bags than you have fingers.
So let us prepare ourselves for the big plastic takeaway.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls