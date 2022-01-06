Mathematics of a failing democracy
Regardless of what we think about the Founding Fathers and their flaws, they demonstrated forethought, caring and an understanding that there would be significant sociopolitical and demographic changes influencing the structure of the democracy being designed. Democracy is failing because there is no longer rule by the majority, which is what was originally intended.
Regardless of the “Big Lie,” President Joe Biden received over 81 million votes and won by over 4.5 percentage points, which is huge in political terms. Yet in three states, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin with a population collectively greater than 17 million people, if 43,000 people didn’t vote, under the rules of the Electoral College, Biden would have lost. Donald Trump lost by over three million votes in 2016.
In the House of Representatives, the Democrats received a clear majority of ballots overall by 50.8%, greater than 3.1 percentage points, and lost a dozen seats and barely held a few others. Gerrymandering.
In the Senate with a 50/50 split, the Democrats represent 42 million more people than the Republicans. If a few thousand votes were changed in Georgia, the Senate would be controlled by the Republicans. The previous president, Trump, in a phone call to the secretary of state of Georgia demanded the secretary change the vote count.
The state of California has a population of 40 million people and has two senators. The state of Wyoming has 581,000 people and has two senators and the District of Columbia has 714,000 people and no senators, which the Founding Fathers referred to as taxation without representation.
These are the mathematics of a failing democracy and, if you are a Republican or a Democrat, you should be concerned. The Founding Fathers encouraged change when necessary.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire
Voting conspiracies remain a concern
My first voting experiences were awesome. It felt like I was doing something very adult and important for my neighborhood, town, state and country.
I was quite struck by the demeanor of the poll workers, little old ladies in a young man’s eyes. At the same time, I had a strong sense that if anyone tried to mess with the process, we’d see the ferocious side of a little old lady. I still feel that way today, and I appreciate them, even though they aren’t all ladies (I mean women) and don’t seem so old anymore.
Polls are saying that people don’t have faith in government generally and the vote-counting process specifically (we’re starting to think polling may have outlived its usefulness, but that’s a different letter). Conspiratorial thinking has become an outsized piece of the fabric of public discourse. I’ve never believed in conspiracies.
I recently came across a quote appropriate to the subject. Historian Taylor Branch was asked of Dr. M.L. King’s murder if there was a conspiracy behind it. While acknowledging minor, after-the-fact aid given the murderer by others, he said no, no conspiracy. He quoted King himself: “Conspiracy theories are belief in the devil, and they relieve people from the obligation of confronting the problem as it is.”
As the campaign/election season approaches, my hope for us is to have faith in each other, speak truth and reject the deluge of nonsense that is sure to come our way. Let’s try to confront problems as they are. Our thanks and respect to Rep. Kathy Bernier for pointing out how things really are: the vote-counting procedure is reliably standardized and of long-established practice.
Dan and Mary Fisher
Eau Claire
United States is stuck in the past
As we change our calendars, one party seems intent on suppressing voting rights, overturning fair elections and pledging continuing blind allegiance to a deposed demagogue as captured in one blogger’s New Years Eve observation:
“Time zones are so weird. Australia is in 2022, Canada is in 2021, and the United States is in 1935.”
Ray Kondrasuk
Eau Claire
Hubris to blame for GOP’s activities
“What wanton hubris is this?”
This line uttered by Tommy Lee Jones to Susan Sarandon in the movie, “The Client,” begs that very question for U.S. citizens today because of Republican Party officials’ actions to destroy our democratic process and rights. Consider:
• The insolence of Wisconsin Republicans who convened in secret in our state Capitol at the very same time electors for the 2020 presidential election gathered to certify Wisconsin’s vote for president on Dec. 14, 2020. This GOP group led by Robin Vos and the chair of the Wisconsin GOP forged an electors’ document to “certify” that Wisconsin voted for Donald Trump, and sent it to government officials as “official” Wisconsin certified presidential electors. Treason? Sedition?
• The crass contempt shown by the Texas GOP attorney general who sued to deny Wisconsin’s election 2020 outcome (as well as other states’) so that Trump would be declared the winner, seeking to overturn another state’s voters’ decision.
• The urge for power and control over others displayed by Republican politicians and justices deciding that women across our country may not control decisions about their own bodies regardless of any personal or legal circumstances.
• The self-indulgence for reactionary citizens to declare their right to be carriers of a deadly virus by refusing vaccination or wearing protective masks, thus threatening the health and safety of all and eroding medical services for those in need, to say nothing of overtaxing medical personnel.
• The lack of integrity by Republican congressional representatives and senators to propagate the “Big Lie” that Trump won the election, when he, in fact, lost both the electoral and popular vote (by a 7 million vote margin).
Hubris may be the only explanation for Republicans’ desire to destroy our democracy.
J.T. Downen
Electric vehicles will be ubiquitous
The American public has seen — and not heard — electric vehicles from afar, but you could say EV is taking over the vehicle industry’s future quietly and fast.
Soon the gas/diesel pump will change to the point we now see the “C” (charging) station. Our signs will read C/gas/diesel and later the the C sign will dominate the entire spectrum.
Oh, sure, we will still have pumps for the liquid gas just like we still have telephone lines for the outdated telephone, but some day even those will be gone, we hope.
So let our minds imagine what EV will do to our so-called society like what Henry Ford did to America and the world.
When EV takes over quietly, it will be a new future in oh so many ways.
Mark Warns
Chippewa Falls