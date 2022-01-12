Questions I’ve been asking myself
With COVID-19 variants spreading across the country, are we better off having Donald Trump or Joe Biden leading the fight against them?
With 100,000 Russian troops poised to invade Ukraine, threatening a conflict in Eastern Europe, would I would I feel safe having Trump huddled in secret talks with Vladimir Putin?
With North Korea testing “hypersonic gliding warheads,” possibly carrying nuclear payloads, would I feel reassured knowing Trump and Kim Jong-un were “negotiating” via “love notes?”
With Iran poised to achieve nuclear capability any day now, who would I trust to negotiate with them, Trump or Biden?
With our nation battered by storms, fires, floods, terrorism, insurrections and pandemics, which man would I rather have visit me in my need?
If the choice were between Biden and, let’s say, Mitt Romney, or Liz Cheney, or Lisa Murkowski, it would at least be a choice between two honorable people. (Believe me, it wasn’t easy finding three Republicans who haven’t swallowed Trump’s Kool-Aid.)
Biden, Romney, Cheney and Murkowski are all flawed, fallible people who would need assistance from others with greater experience and expertise than they possess. But I believe they all would do everything they could to preserve, protect and defend our constitutional republic.
Sadly, top to bottom, the GOP is sold out to Trump, parrots the “Big Lie” and would put him back in office tomorrow if possible.
So I say, thank God Biden is our president. But I pray that by 2024 Republicans will have awakened from their Trump-induced stupor, found courage to renounce Trump and nominate someone whose good character is, like Biden’s, demonstrable.
If both parties choose truth-loving, truth-speaking candidates in 2024, Americans can vote, confident that, regardless of who wins, America’s Democracy will be safe in their hands.
James Rapp
Altoona
Comic makes light of serious issue
The Thursday, Jan. 6, political cartoon on the Opinion page of this paper was disturbing. In an era when almost anyone can claim victim status, this cartoon makes light of sexual assault.
The cartoon by Joe Heller consists of four panels. The first three are inoffensive and follow the gradual realization by a Jan. 6 rioter to the seriousness of his crimes. The fourth panel depicts two men in jail labeled “National Cuddle Up Day,” alluding to prison sexual assault. The Jan. 6 rioter, now in prison, is being eyed lustfully by his cellmate.
In a survey of 1,788 male inmates in Midwestern prisons by Prison Journal (2004), about 21% claimed they had been coerced or pressured into sexual activity during their incarceration. According to a recent Bureau of Justice Statistics survey of federal and state inmates, an estimated 60,500 inmates — 4.5% of the nation’s prisoners — report experiencing sexual violence ranging from unwanted touching to nonconsensual sex.
Sexual assault is no laughing matter, nor is it made funny when the victim is a male rather than a female.
Kenneth Hasenmueller
Altoona