Many questions from riot still unanswered
I was dismayed by what transpired in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
But I saw the unrest months ago — the destruction of city blocks nationwide, rioting, looting and defunding of the police. Autonomous zones were erected, and no one arrested or prosecuted the majority of the perpetrators of BLM or antifa. There was time to prepare for Jan. 6. The unhinged left wanted this to take the spotlight off the corrupted elections and Joe Biden investigation.
Why didn’t Muriel Bowser, D.C. mayor, have the National Guard in place ahead of time? Why wasn’t there more law enforcement for such a large crowd? There are as many questions about what transpired as there are about the election.
We have godless left-wing nuts opposite godless right-wing nuts. Then we have the patriotic conservative Americans who pay taxes, and support our country and president. Then we have Nancy Pelosi, who has been trying to impeach Trump for four years for trying to do his job.
Trump did not tell people to invade. There were nefarious actors. Now Nancy and the left want to invoke the 25th Amendment and have another impeachment. For what?
Approximately 74 million hard-working Americans who pay taxes and expect accountability from Congress voted for Trump. We were outvoted by people who want everything for nothing and don’t want questions asked about illegal ballots or election discrepancies.
My piggy bank broke some time ago. I cannot fix my crumbling farm buildings. Yet, every year assessments and taxes go up. The schools want more money for fewer students, newer buildings and sports. Congress wants more money to aid nations that want to destroy us. The left wants to make immigration a given so they can receive the votes necessary to break our great nation.
Chris Kulinski
Withee
President’s character evident early on
There is usually a sense of vindication when it’s clear you’ve been right about something for over four years that other people disputed. But not today.
“I believe the president has learned ... I believe he will be more cautious in the future,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said after voting to acquit Donald Trump after he had been impeached. I laughed.
I knew President Trump would continue to be exactly what he was, a cynical liar concerned only with himself and his interests. If anyone doubted it for the past four years, they were shown the truth in the last two months. Unless they kept their eyes closed.
Trump didn’t care that thousands of Americans were dying daily from COVID-19. On the rare occasion he mentioned the virus, he only whined that the death toll was artificially inflated.
Trump didn’t care that his Russian friends had hacked into government and business computer networks. “We have it completely under control,” he blustered in one of his few statements. Sound familiar? He said the same thing about the coronavirus last spring.
No, Trump cared only about staying in power. He’s on tape pressuring a Georgia official to change that state’s certified vote total. You can bet he made similar requests during private meetings with legislators from Michigan and Pennsylvania.
He was willing to throw anyone and anything — his vice president, lawmakers, the Capitol, the Constitution, our democracy — under the bus if it might stop Joe Biden’s official victory. It’s difficult to imagine more loathsome behavior from a president.
But I don’t feel good that I always saw Trump for what he is. Because I know millions of benighted souls still worship him. And I know the next American neo-fascist politician may be smarter, more competent and more successful.
William Mills
Eau Claire
Officer slain at U.S. Capitol was a hero
Officer Brian Sicknick, I salute and thank you, sir.
I am a Republican from St. Croix County and am disgusted with our current Senate and congressional representation. Rep. Tom Tiffany, after seeing the destruction and even death of a man protecting his right to vote, does not have the decency to keep his mouth and nose out of other states’ electoral processes, hoping to gain favor with voters based on his joined-at-the-hip praise of President Donald Trump.
Tiffany’s vote was a disgrace to the officer who gave his life at the Capitol. Words have power. Tiffany thinks he can spout off lies about fraud with no proof, walk away from the havoc his words helped propel without consequence.
A real Republican knows state rights are foremost and another state’s election is none of his business. He claimed election fraud in Wisconsin, not in his district, of course. but Milwaukee. He’s had years to address any such problem as a now professional politician but nothing until the manure spreader he hitched his wagon to loses the election.
And Sen. Ron Johnson? He spent all of one sentence addressing the violence at the Capitol and five paragraphs again on baseless fraud accusations. Their words inspired others to commit crimes at the Capitol. They were not seen standing at the doors but no doubt took cover behind the shield of a man who gave his life for their ability to cast a vote.
Our representatives owe Officer Sicknick the decency of saying his name.
Johnson, Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald: A disgrace to the state and their offices.
Capitol Officer Sicknick: RIP to an American hero.
David Kramer
New Richmond
Maybe now is time for Americans to unite
After watching live the riotous insurrection of our very government, is this the (tragic) moment in our country’s history?
After learning the riot was sparked and stoked by our president, his family and traitorous representatives of the people, is this the (tragic) moment?
After seeing the weapons the terrorists brought to the “rally”; the gallows and noose set up; the chants to find the speaker and vice president, “Where’s Nancy?,” “Hang Mike Pence.” After uncovering their plan to harm the 2nd and 3rd constitutional leaders in our government’s line of succession.
It is true that some of us are legitimately upset with the loss of jobs and lack of recognition, but supporting a president who attacks our democracy is not the way to solve any problems. Let’s pull together as patriots to strengthen the rule of law and the democracy that protects our freedoms.
May this, finally, be the moment for all Americans to come (together) to the aid of their country?
Susan Hansen
Shell Lake