Vaccinate seniors
I came across a sobering statistic. In Wisconsin over 90% of COVID-19-related deaths are impacting adults 60 and older. That goes across categories such as race/ethnicity, sex and occupation.
Hospitals in Wisconsin and throughout the country are overwhelmed trying to care for these patients. Frontline health care workers are pleading for relief. In California they are turning away patients because of 0% ICU capacity.
The situation is dire, but the answer seems clear. If we targeted our vaccinations to the elderly, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 would plummet. Health care workers and hospitals would feel immediate relief.
I also have been reading about the COVID-19 vaccination priorities the CDC offers as a guideline for states. These priorities try to balance whether to reduce severe disease by giving the vaccine to those most at risk of dying, such as older people, or to indirectly reduce disease by vaccinating younger people. They are also grappling with which workers are more essential than others and prioritizing them first for vaccines access.
An inoculation priority for underprivileged populations is also being considered. The guidelines put forth by the CDC seem to be a mashup of these competing priorities.
It’s apparent that as a country we are behind in the administration of vaccines. At our rate, it will take years to inoculate enough Americans to achieve herd immunity. Each state will have to develop guidelines based on the CDC recommendations. Perhaps age first is too simplistic. But can we rapidly develop and administer a system that considers occupation, race, ethnicity and age fairly and efficiently by the end of this summer?
If we start inoculating the oldest among us first, we might be able to reduce 90% of the deaths quickly while we wait for the rest to get vaccinated.
Joanna Rick
Eau Claire
Many at fault
As we raise our children, there are rules and standards that cut across most borders and races. We don’t allow children to drive vehicles, drink alcohol or possess firearms, or vote for that matter. It isn’t because their feet don’t reach the pedals or their fingers are too short to pull the trigger. It’s because their brains have not evolved enough to be trusted with dangerous things.
It has become clear to me that both political parties — the protesters, arsonists, looters and, yes, killers — have proven the fact that the government itself has become incapable of governing.
Bad behavior only exists where it’s tolerated. The folks wrapped in the flag exhibited childish behavior at the nation’s Capitol, but they watched for months as urban terrorists held major American cities hostage, destroyed private property, burned police stations and achieved anarchy and chaos.
Today I see the media (which I hold just as responsible for the mess) crying out to find and prosecute the leaders of the Capitol riot. Meanwhile, the crimes committed by terrorist organizations like BLM and antifa not only go unprosecuted but in some cases the National Guard was called out to protect the folks rioting. Again, children imitate bad behavior if allowed to do so.
I find it hard to fault the Capitol rioter with no persecution of the previous rioting looters. It just may be time for a third political party. I’ll leave you with part of a statement by John Jay, secretary of foreign affairs, from 1788:
“It would little become us to verify the predictions of those who ventured to prophesy that peace, instead of blessing us with happiness and tranquility, would serve only as the signal for factions, discord and civil contentions, to rage in our land, and overwhelm it with misery and distress.”
William Gordon
Chippewa Falls