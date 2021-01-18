Our votes challenged
I have been proud to do my patriotic duty and vote in Wisconsin. I believe all votes count. For the past presidential election I was a poll worker in Altoona. After several hours of training, it was rewarding to see how detailed the election was in keeping everything correct and accurate following exact procedures.
On Jan. 6, Sen. Ron Johnson indicated he would choose to ignore the Wisconsin vote and object to certifying the electors. All ballots were paper and counted. There was a recount in the Madison and Milwaukee areas with the result that Joe Biden received more votes.
There have been numerous legal challenges from the lowest level up to U.S. Supreme Court with about 60 being basically thrown out. There has been no real fraud found and nothing that would change the results. Voters selected Biden as our next president.
Johnson has challenged the Electoral College votes, but with no proof from himself or others. Former House speaker Paul Ryan (Republican) from Wisconsin said, “it is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act then a federal intervention to overturn the results of state certified elections.”
What is Johnson’s motivation? He claims his actions are to strengthen democracy. Is anyone naive enough to believe that? Johnson is bowing down to king Trump and his supporters. He has chosen Trump over democratic principles. If the senator runs again in two years I recommend you vote against him. Although he has proven he doesn’t want your vote to really count.
David Rowe
Altoona
Flag a unifying symbol
Celebrate the rule of law and our democracy, fly the U.S. flag on Wednesday, Inauguration Day.
The flag belongs to all of us, not one party or ideology. It is the symbol of our unity in spite of differences.
Helen Nordstrom
Eau Claire
Climate still critical issue
Climate change has become so politicized that the mere mention of it causes internal defense mechanisms to bristle.
So let’s avoid the use of that term and attempt to find common ground. I am reminded that our Founding Fathers articulated one of our inalienable rights as “the pursuit of Happiness.” I submit that a great majority would agree that good personal health, a clean environment and a healthy economy are three necessary conditions for this pursuit — our common ground.
Fossil fuels have provided many benefits to us for decades. However, extracting, refining, distributing and burning fossil fuels leads to pollution which harms our health and the environment. The good news is that the use of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is on the rise.
What is needed to accelerate our transition to an economy powered by renewable energy is a national policy that sets clear objectives. Carbon fee and dividend (energyinnovationact.org) is an example of a policy that puts a price on carbon and allows the free market to drive the transition to clean energy. Pricing carbon will be effective and quick (40% emissions reduction in 12 years) and is popular among leading economists (clcouncil.org/economists-statement), scientists and businesses because analyses show strong economic benefits in addition to public health and the environment.
Regardless of how you feel about climate change, why wouldn’t we pursue our common ground through a carbon pricing policy? What a great New Year’s resolution for our nation to rally around.
John Skoug
Osseo
Tiffany stance concerning
Northern Wisconsin’s congressman, Tom Tiffany, signed a letter that would invalidate your vote and mine. His letter supported a Supreme Court lawsuit, filed by the indicted Texas attorney general, that would erase the votes of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Tiffany supports the idea that Wisconsin votes should not count for the Nov. 3 election. Think about that for a minute. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, our representative signed up to wipe out your vote. There is no evidence — zero — of fraud in Wisconsin’s vote totals.
Tiffany argues that our votes don’t matter. Only maintaining power matters. The anti-democratic attacks on the foundation of our freedoms launched by the Republicans, including Tiffany, is unprecedented. Since Tiffany argues that the November election was invalid in Wisconsin, that means his own election must also have been invalid.
Tiffany should do the honorable thing, following the logic of his own letter, and resign immediately while calling for a new election for our representative. Assuming he won’t resign, let’s not forget this attack on his own citizens’ basic freedoms. He’s on record now. He doesn’t care about you or your vote. He only cares about pandering to power.
David Saetre
Mason
Cruz point lacking
Sen. Ted Cruz spoke recently to support the disenfranchisement of voters in several of the states that gave Joe Biden the votes needed to win the presidential election.
“Recent polling” he said to his fellow senators, “shows that 39% of Americans believe the election that just occurred was ‘rigged.’ You may not agree with that assessment, but it is nonetheless a reality for nearly half the country.”
No, this is not a reality, Mr. Cruz. It is a delusion shared by a group of hysterics egged on by a narcissistic megalomaniac.
In November, the United States conducted one of the most successful and secure elections in its history. We had the highest voter turnout since 1900, and President-elect Joe Biden received the most votes ever cast for a candidate in a U.S. presidential election.
Many thousands of Americans toiled at the polls for many days in November to make sure that they got the numbers right. Their excellent efforts were confirmed over and over gain by judges across the country.
One of the many tragedies of Jan 6 is that on a day when we should have been celebrating the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another, a group of the president’s thugs went on a rampage through the people’s house. On a day when we should have seen children wide-eyed in the galleries, witnessing democracy in action, we instead saw hooligans prancing through the Senate chamber and ransacking congressional offices.
The president will leave soon, but he leaves the United States immeasurably reduced in the eyes of the world. He should be prevented from ever serving in public office again. Any coward who refuses to remove him from office should be shown the door in the next election.
Roald Evensen
River Falls