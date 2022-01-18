Contact your representatives
Extreme weather in Vancouver has caused flooding and mudslides, cutting them off from the rest of Canada. Drought has greatly reduced Utah’s Great Salt Lake to a fraction of its former size. Wildfires out West have killed giant sequoias, impacting nearly a fifth of this Earth’s largest trees. Recent tornadoes in Kentucky (yes, tornadoes in December) have cost numerous lives and significant damage. In Turkey, storms resulted in many fatalities. Islands in the South Pacific are disappearing due to ocean levels rising.
We can’t say every weather event is caused by climate change, but scientists have concluded that the frequency and overall magnitude of these events can be attributable to the warming of the planet. Sadly, our representatives in Congress have done little to attack the problem, the increasing use of fossil fuels polluting our atmosphere with carbon dioxide. The majority of the American public is demanding action. This includes both conservatives and liberals.
There is talk in the Senate of creating a carbon tax, which would increase the cost of fossil fuels to pay for the cost of climate pollution. It would be a powerful tool in combating climate change and if coupled with a rebate or dividend, issued back to all Americans, would not create a negative economic result. Taxing carbon would drive innovation in green technologies.
If you are concerned about the effects of climate change and want to learn more about how to combat it, please go to citizensclimatelobby.org for more information. Then give your representatives a call and tell them that pricing carbon is instrumental in minimizing the effects of climate change: Seventh District Congressman Tom Tiffany, 202-225-3365; Third District Congressman Ron Kind, 202-225-5506; Sen. Ron Johnson, 202-224-5323; Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 202-224-5653.
Michael Pesko
Rice Lake
All should follow rule of law
I may have been sent before but it needs to be re-emphasized again because of the ongoing congressional spending frenzy mentality.
Congress and the president, being granted the accountability, responsibility and authority to manage the taxpayers’ funds by we the people should not be interpreted as a license for elected representatives to steal from Paul to pay Peter. In other words, stealing or the inappropriate or incompetent and fraudulent use of taxpayer funds for personal vendettas, party vendettas or special-interest vendettas or graft to pay off for other politicians is not considered legal because you are in Congress.
Apparently, stealing and participating in criminal activity, and having a total disregard for any existing rule of law, or disregard for an oath of office, is legal if you are in Congress or government. On the other hand, the honest law-abiding citizen has to live within the rule of law. But for lawless government and politicians the rule of law is open range and free grazing.
Erv Thoms
Chippewa Falls